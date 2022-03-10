Citizen Hagan Lamar is known for being a person who jumps right in when something needs to done. He is also known for his generosity and his contagious eagerness to be of help — anywhere, anytime. He is actively involved in his community, his church and with his family.
“Every event we attend, Hagan is the first to jump in and help and always the one who goes the extra mile,” wife Ashley Lamar explained.
A member of the Giles County Kiwanis Club, he is active in all their events and charities. A longtime volunteer for the Giles Chamber, he was awarded the Ambassador of the Quarter in 2016 and is a graduate of the Chamber’s Leadership Giles program.
Lamar and Ashley are parents to two teen-aged children, stepson Jayden Williams and daughter Anniston Lamar.
The 1999 Auburn University graduate holds a degree in business administration. He has put his degree to good use since 2015 as the Pulaski branch manager at CB&S Bank. He also serves as the bank’s assistant vice president.
An active member of Destiny Church of Columbia, he co-leads the security team and is always ready to help out, however needed.
“Our church hosted an event, “A Night to Remember,” a prom-like dance for those in the community with special needs,” Ashley recalled. “Hagan volunteered to help with it and one of the special needs guys got hot on the dance floor and threw up in the bathroom. Apparently everyone was looking around at who was going to clean it up and I was told by several that Hagan volunteered as soon as he heard.
“Everyone was blown away at his eagerness to be helpful. He never complains or passes the buck onto someone else.”
“Hagan has a special needs brother whom he is incredibly gentle and kind with,” she added.
Neighbors are often the beneficiaries of his generosity as well.
“If we have a storm in our neighborhood and it does damage to trees and such, Hagan will come home after work and put on work clothes and grab his chainsaw and walk up the street and start helping,” Ashley said. “This has happened multiple times.”
Lamar is a huge Auburn University fan. He loves to travel to his favorite theme park, Universal Studios, where he is an annual pass holder. He enjoys aiki-jujutsu (martial arts), gardening and has a green thumb when it comes to houseplants. Young at heart, he is also a fan of Star Wars and Star Trek, and a collector of vintage G. I. Joe figurines.
Lamar enjoys spending time with friends and family, where he is also always ready to lend a hand — and win people over.
“My son, Jayden, hosted a Christmas outreach meal at his grandfather’s church for the community and when I arrived, Hagan was already elbow deep in desserts and drinks helping make plates,” Ashley said. “The ladies of the church normally don’t allow help in their kitchen they don’t know. They always do all the cooking and cleaning at the church and don’t want you getting in their way. Well, Hagan was right alongside them, and I found that funny because anyone else would have been booted out of the kitchen. They praised him to the highest when it was over.”
“Hagan really is the most helpful, generous guy,” Ashley concluded. “He is definitely worthy of the spotlight, as he never shines it on himself.”
