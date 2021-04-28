When a community can rally together and assist in benefiting a good cause, certain members stand out by going the extra mile.
Citizen Hannah Clay Doggett, a first grader at Richland Elementary School, did just that as she collected $1,101 for the Kids Heart Challenge, formerly Jump Rope for Heart, a student fund-raiser to raise money for the American Heart Association.
“Our school collected the most money ever with Hannah’s help,” RES Physical Education teacher Robin Farrar said, adding that collectively the students raised $7,007.05.
“She’s definitely a little philanthropist,” Hannah Clay’s mother Mary Lauren Doggett said. “She’s always looking for ways to help others and is very tender-hearted.”
Doggett raised the most of any single student within the last 19 years, Farrar added.
“Hannah Clay is always so caring and helpful to others,” her teacher Tracy Garner said. “She is always willing to help her classmates in any way she can.”
“She’s a very loyal friend and often seeks out kids who are left out to make sure they feel included,” Mary Lauren Doggett said of her daughter who “often prays for people by name.”
Doggett is the daughter of Clay and Mary Lauren Doggett and has two brothers and one sister.
“She’s a very thoughtful kid,” her mother added. “She’s always a big help with her baby brother and little sister.”
Doggett also enjoys playing softball with her friends, participating in the youth group at Fairview Church of Christ, being with her church family and visiting the elderly to help cheer them up.
“Hannah Clay always has such a positive attitude in everything she does,” Garner proclaimed.
“I am so proud of all our students and thankful to our community for helping with the fight against heart disease,” Farrar concluded.
