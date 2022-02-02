For five decades, the Gibson brothers have been associated with auto repair in Giles County. But with retirement looming, brothers Butch, Larry and Harold are ready to spend a little more time relaxing and enjoying the fruits of their labor.
In 1986, the business began to expand with the purchase of a parts store. Larry took over management of the store and left the day-to-day operations of the service center to Citizen Harold Gibson and brother Butch. Harold’s particular specialty was in muffler repair.
The Giles County High School grad started his long history in the automotive arena while he was still in high school at Holt’s Service Station.
“He has always had a love for cars,” brother Butch explained. “If you know him, then you know he liked to drag race in his younger years.”
Known for being a people person, Harold spends most days in his office at the service center using his customer service skills to make sure that customers are well taken care of. With a trick or two up his sleeve, he is also known for finding ways to make them laugh.
“All of his friends know that he is the brother that is the prankster,” niece Crystal Greene said. “It would be hard to find a person in this town who does not know him.”
Harold has two children, Kelley Duncan and Beth Gibson, three grandchildren, Keaton Duncan, Nalani Gibson and the late Cody Duncan, and two great-grandchildren, Natalie Duncan and Sam Duncan.
He served in the Tennessee National Guard and, like his brother Butch, has been known to do a mean Elvis impersonation. He can also be found singing at his church and enjoys riding around the beautiful Giles County countryside in his truck.
“Harold is a staple in Giles County,” Greene said. “One of those people who, if you have met him, you could never forget him. He has worked hard for many years and having a business that has been around for over 50 years is quite an accomplishment. The people of Giles County care about him and I think that is a reason to be recognized as the Citizen Spotlight.”
True to his prankster nature, Harold could be counted on to go to any lengths to tease his niece.
“When I was in high school, he would sometimes have to pick me up at GCHS, and he made it a point to find the oldest, ugliest and loudest vehicle on the lot to pick me up that I would even hide in the floor of the vehicle so that no one would see me.
“On one occasion I was in the truck in the floor hiding and he stopped the vehicle, opened my door and started yelling my name so that my friends would be sure and see me. I was so embarrassed. He thought that was so funny and he still brings it up.”
Brother Butch agreed, noting you can always count on Harold for a laugh.
“Harold enjoys life to the fullest and, if you are around him, he will have you laughing in no time,” Butch said.
“I am sure that Harold will not go home and sit after he retires. You will find him out riding around, looking for his next victim to pull a prank on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.