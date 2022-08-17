Before she ever started kindergarten, Hope Drake had already planned her future. She wanted to become a large and small animal veterinarian — and she didn’t mind telling Dr. Malone at Pulaski Vet Clinic she planned to be his successor.
“I’ll never forget it,” said Hope’s mother, Kim Drake. “She couldn’t have been much more than 2 years old when she looked at Dr. Malone and said, ‘When I get big, I’m going to take your business.’”
Whether Hope indeed takes over for Dr. Malone remains to be seen. However, her desire to become a veterinarian never once waned, not even when a four-wheeler wreck threatened to steal her dream from her.
Freak Accident
Having spent her entire life on the farm, Hope grew up driving anything with wheels. So on Feb. 28, 2015, when she took her younger brother, Cole, for a spin on the ATV, no one thought anything of it. She grabbed the handlebars like an old pro and headed out on a trail she’d ridden hundreds of times.
Cole sat on the seat behind her.
“It was flat ground,” Kim recalled. “Hope wasn’t going fast. She didn’t do anything crazy. It was nothing like that.”
During the ride, Hope felt Cole shift in the seat. Fearing he was falling, she reached behind her to steady him. The jerking motion caused the handlebars to turn too quickly, flipping the ATV. Cole landed in the field, but the ATV landed on top of Hope.
Seeing the accident from the yard, Kim and her husband, Daniel Drake, ran to their children. As they approached, Hope insisted her parents check on Cole first.
With only light scratches, Cole jumped to his feet. However, Hope knew something was terribly wrong.
“When I got to Hope, she told me, ‘Mama, I can’t feel my legs,’” Kim remembered. “Panic mode set in. I raised Hope’s shirt and saw knots on her back. I knew it was broken. I called 9-1-1.”
When Mom Can’t Help
Hope was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville where doctors confirmed Kim and Daniel’s worst fears. Not only was Hope’s back broken, she was also paralyzed from the waist down.
“When they told me that, I almost hit the floor,” Kim said. “Daniel had to catch me. I was totally in shock.”
After surgery, Hope spent four weeks at an in-patient rehab center in Atlanta and began learning how to navigate her new normal.
“While she was in rehab, Hope had to learn to live her life as if it were just her,” Kim explained. “I couldn’t help her at all. That was hard, but she did it.”
As Hope gained strength and got better at managing her wheelchair, she eased back into everyday activities. Actually, in true Hope fashion, she dove back in.
Hope learned to drive using special hand controls on her vehicle. Her senior year at Richland High School, she won the election for student body president. She got a job. And behind the scenes, she began applying for entrance into vet school so she could make her life-long dream a reality.
“When Hope told me she still wanted to go to vet school, and she had decided to go to Mississippi State, fear and anxiety took over,” Kim admitted. “My nerves got the best of me. I couldn’t stand the thought of her going that far away.”
After many heart-wrenching conversations, Kim and Daniel decided not to hold Hope back.
Now, there’s no stopping her.
Keeping the Dream Alive
In the fall of 2020, Hope headed off to Mississippi State armed with a state-of-the-art iBOT wheelchair, her service dog and a work ethic that overshadows any physical limitation.
“Since Hope has been at Mississippi State, she has already taken the artificial insemination class and gotten that certification,” Kim said. “She’s taken classes every summer and over winter break. She’s a half year ahead of schedule to get her bachelor’s degree in animal science.”
Hope’s fellow classmates apparently recognize and appreciate her drive, too, as they recently elected her Mississippi State’s Vet Club President for the 2022-23 school year.
When Hope isn’t hitting the books or shadowing local veterinarians, she’s out sharing her story with young people in her community, her church and beyond.
This summer, Hope went through the extensive training required to be a counselor at this year’s American Fellowship of Cowboy Churches’ youth camp. During this event, Hope got the opportunity to mentor young people who are dealing with various struggles.
“Hope wants to make an impact in these kids’ lives,” Kim said. “She wants to show them that just because someone has a disability or life is hard doesn’t mean he or she can’t do something.”
“Hope is amazing,” said Lewis Thomas, pastor of Still Waters Cowboy Church. “She’s like us all in that she has her days, but she always seems to have a great attitude. When the chips are down, she’s like, ‘We can handle this.’”
And without even realizing it, Hope is making her biggest impact right inside her own home.
“Hope has always been my best friend,” said Cole. “No matter what I’m doing, she has always pushed me to do my best. By watching her for the past seven years, I know I can do anything.”
“I’m so blessed to have Hope as my sister,” added Cam Drake. “She’s taught me so much — to never give up no matter how hard things get.”
The Drake family doesn’t allow themselves to question why Hope’s accident happened. They choose to celebrate how she has overcome every obstacle in this trial.
“She never would have thought she would have to live like this,” Kim said. “But now, she knows she can. In fact, don’t even try to tell her she can’t because everyone knows there’s no stopping Hope.”
