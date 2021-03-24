Life has not been without its struggles for young Citizen Jack Speegle. Despite this, Speegle has faced each challenge with courage and dignity.
At the age of 2 months, he survived a life-threatening infection of the spine that left him with a diagnosis of Kyphoscoliosis. This disorder is characterized by a progressive deformity of the spine that results in a shortening of height, causing impaired mobility of the chest wall which restricts the lung function.
Since his last surgery at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego six years ago, “He is still working to regain his ability to walk,” sister Brilye Speegle explained. “Jack has not let that keep him from finding a way to enjoy activities and his most recent X-rays showed that the hardware along his spine is stable.
“There are concerns, as he grows, that the bones will harden and push the screws out of the bone, so future surgeries are not out of the question.”
Speegle is an avid hunter and fisherman.
“Over the past year, he has traveled most of the southeast hunting and fishing and he is known as the ‘deer slayer’ in the Speegle family,” Brilye continued. “He has become a great provider for his family by keeping the freezer full.”
Young Speegle serves as an ambassador for the national Kidz Outdoors organization. Through this role he encourages other disabled children to set and conquer goals, no matter their level of ability. He helps promote awareness for the organization by attending hunts, leading prayers, doing public interviews and even through their new TV show, Outdoor Dreamers TV, featuring Kidz Outdoors.
When you don’t find Speegle on the water or in the woods, you can likely find him cooking, especially desserts.
“He is famous for his chocolate oatmeal cookies.”
The son of Darren and Kim Speegle and brother to Brilye Speegle, John Patrick Speegle and Kamden Speegle Shaw loves spending time with his family and friends. It is no surprise that the homeschooled 14-year-old has a love for the subjects of science and math.
“He is looking forward to taking his driver’s test and hopefully attaining a driver’s license in the future,” his sister added.
Speegle is an avid sports fan as well with basketball and football being his favorites. Another favorite outdoor activity is swimming, which provides him much needed pressure relief.
Along with his mom and older brother, Speegle has recently become a member of the Giles County Bee Keepers Association. A supporter of wildlife and the ecosystem, he also contributes to and supports the conservation of the manatee population in Crystal River, Fla.
“Jack is a very special young man,” said nominator Linda Vanzant.
“Jack’s determination, smile and ability to conquer is contagious! His testimony is given on a regular basis which leads to many opportunities to share his love for Jesus Christ,” Brilye added. “Jack is the most selfless person you’ll ever meet. He is constantly putting other people and their emotions and feelings before his. Although he has yet to regain his ability to walk, he excels at laughter and sarcasm.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.