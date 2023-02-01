Citizen Jackson Seals may not have had any idea what a simple visit paid to the residents of NHC, Pulaski could mean, but his act of kindness recently brightened the day of so many — all made possible by a pair of scissors, some shears and a few more tools of his trade.
Just before Christmas, the Master Barber turned up at the health and rehabilitation center to provide the gift of a barbershop experience to the male residents.
According to NHC, Pulaski Administrator Douglas Wong, Seals told him, “One day you and I will be here, and I hope someone cares about me and wants to do something nice for me. They’re still people who enjoy the barber shop.”
With that motivation, Seals set to work.
“So for four hours, Jackson gave haircuts, complete with small talk and a hot shave,” Wong said.
“Jackson’s wife, Lisa is one of our CNAs and she puts her heart into her work every day. One of Lisa’s patients had not been to a barber in more than 40 years because of the experience he had as a young man, but on Dec. 15, the barber came to him.”
The thoughtful act of kindness meant a great deal to the male patients at the facility who appreciated the pampering and the memories it brought back.
“I appreciate Lisa and Jackson doing this for our patients and it is a great example of how family comes together to care for family here in small-town USA,” Wong concluded. “I hope that this can be an encouragement to others of how the ‘little things’ make such a big difference, and how our families play a role in our work each day.”
