Master Barber Jackson Seals visits NHC, Pulaski just before Christmas to provide the male residents with the gift of a barbershop experience.   Submitted

Citizen Jackson Seals may not have had any idea what a simple visit paid to the residents of NHC, Pulaski could mean, but his act of kindness recently brightened the day of so many — all made possible by a pair of scissors, some shears and a few more tools of his trade.

Just before Christmas, the Master Barber turned up at the health and rehabilitation center to provide the gift of a barbershop experience to the male residents.

