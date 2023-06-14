This Citizen Spotlight was anonymously nominated for his deep love for his hometown, which is almost as big as his heart.
Jake Pfeiffer is a life-long Giles County native and graduate of Martin Methodist College. He earned a business degree that he’s put to good use both professionally and personally, especially when it comes to helping his community grow.
To say he’s passionate about Pulaski is an understatement. His determination to bring exciting and new experiences to Pulaski sparked his career in the restaurant business. As a co-owner of Kitchen 218, the hot spot’s proximity on First Street allows him to be involved in downtown events and bring more offerings to residents and visitors.
His dream was to open his own restaurant in Pulaski and bring craft beer offerings while providing menu options made from locally sourced ingredients. He set out to create a place for people to belong and have a good time — where anyone is welcomed.
Kitchen 218’s success isn’t a one-hit wonder, either. Jake is now co-owner of two restaurants in Giles: Kitchen 218 (coupled with event space Venue 220 upstairs) and Corner Pit BBQ.
Venue 220 is a newly realized dream, bringing live music and events to patrons on the second floor of 218’s location. This way people can stay in town more often for a big night out instead of having to go elsewhere to find fun options.
Corner Pit BBQ was established in 1965, which he now co-owns with his parents. He dreamt of growing the business for so long. Fast forward and many of his goals for the new venture were met in just the first two weeks of directly managing it.
A second Corner Pit location will open in Ardmore soon, right off 31. Expect drive-thru convenience and walk-up ordering options with plans to open a dining area in the future.
Speaking of — Jake isn’t slowing down on new projects anytime soon. In fact, he devotes himself to helping other new business owners in his spare time. Just ask his wife, Michelle.
“He’s willing to help anyone he can who wants to put roots down here or open a business. Even people who want to return home and start a new business venture. He has an amazing ability to connect the right people to create more success.”
This also means keeping his employees a priority.
“Competitive pay is a passion,” Michelle explained. “He wants his employees to be taken care of, nurtured and celebrated. His businesses have never had issues finding people to hire or keeping employees because of these beliefs. Not just to be competitive, but it’s something he believes in and wants for his employees because he feels it’s the right thing to do. They’re happier and committed to their duties, which in turn means better service for our patrons. He’s dedicated to all the staff at Kitchen 218 and Corner Pit BBQ Bryson and the new Corner Pit BBQ Ardmore — helping them build connections and thrive. Again, connecting the right people together in a positive way.”
Jake and Michelle married in November 2020. You can hear the admiration in her voice when she tries to describe her husband.
“Such a huge, huge heart for his hometown — a huge heart for mission work and for, honestly, really helping people in general. He’s gone all over the world and helped others mostly through the Methodist Church. He wants to help hands-on and has a heart to do that. You see it in how he interacts with others and what he freely gives. I’m sure he’d do even more if time would allow.
“He’s hands down my best friend. I really don’t mind the stress of all the businesses because of that. He has a lot of dreams for Pulaski and to see it grow. He’s an amazing person to know and work with — an amazing person to work for — and I think that everything he does for Giles County and Pulaski comes from nothing but good intentions and big ideas. He wants to see everyone succeed. I am honored to get to work with him on all of his various projects because he’s incredibly kind and fun and creative.”
It’s safe to say there will always be great ideas churning with Jake Pfeiffer, and he’s only getting started. What a great way to love on your hometown and the people in it.
