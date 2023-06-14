IMG_9357 web.jpg

Kitchen 218 owners Jake and Michelle Pfeiffer pose outside their new restaurant in downtown Pulaski.   Submitted

This Citizen Spotlight was anonymously nominated for his deep love for his hometown, which is almost as big as his heart. 

Jake Pfeiffer is a life-long Giles County native and graduate of Martin Methodist College. He earned a business degree that he’s put to good use both professionally and personally, especially when it comes to helping his community grow.

IMG_9058 web.jpg

Citizen Jake Pfeiffer has watched his dreams become reality and is always eager to help other aspiring business owners find their own success.   Submitted 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.