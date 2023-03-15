Citizen Jamie Bedingfield is a standout in both her professional and personal lives. The Giles County High School educator has been teaching since 1997, and has called Giles County High School home since 2000. She is known for treating each and every one of her students as if they are her own children.
“She truly cares about the students,” friend and colleague LeAnn Bond said.
Bedingfield is also a devoted mom.
“She is the best mother that anyone could have because she knows exactly how to deal with all of the issues that her three daughters throw her way,” daughter Skylaur Poarch explained.
Bedingfield graduated with a degree in mathematics education from Mississippi University for Women and later earned her master’s in special education.
Married to husband Chad for 25 years, they are proud parents to daughters, Kaileigh Boston, Skylaur Poarch and Pazlei Bedingfield, and have one grandchild expected to arrive in August. She is a voracious reader, enjoys traveling to the beach and touring around the United States and loves spending time with family and friends.
“She has a larger than life personality,” coworker Lisa Lambert said.
Bedingfield is also an active member of her church who jumps in to help wherever she is needed, whether with song leading, scripture reading or youth events.
This dedicated educator also lends her talents to various school programs. She is the advisor for the GCHS Student Council and Spirit Club, and is also the yearbook sponsor.
She is known for her enthusiasm in taking on any project that comes her way.
“She has the heart of a teacher,” GCHS Assistant Principal Hannah Posey said.
“One of the things that illustrates my mom’s character is the way that she gives kids a home when they do not have one,” Poarch said. “She has been the type of person that, when she sees a child struggling, no matter whether it is their home life, their personal life or just their mental health, she helps them.
“Whether helping the child means putting clothes on their back, sitting and listening to the drama in their life or steering them in the right direction for their future, she is the best at all of it.
“She is a huge reason that Giles County High School runs and what keeps the students motivated, and she makes sure that the community around her is supported through her many advisory roles at the school as well.”
Fellow teacher Chris Phelps shared this quote form Mario Andretti to describe Bedingfield.
“Desire is the key to motivation, but its determination and commitment to an unrelenting pursuit of your goal — a commitment to excellence — that will enable you to attain the success you seek.”
