Giles County native Janice Duncan is a fixture in the community. As a real estate agent, she knows Giles County and its citizens like the back of her hand. One community holds a special place in her heart — Bodenham.
“I attended 12 years of school at Bodenham School under Mr. J. Marlin Goodman,” Duncan said. “We were taught from first grade up to honor and respect others through the golden rule: ‘do unto others as you would have them do unto you,’ and I have tried to live my life by it and run my real estate business by it and feel I have been very blessed and successful because of it.”
Before her career in real estate, Duncan spent almost 20 years hanging wallpaper.
“I have been in real estate for 19 years, having owned our family-owned real estate company, People’s Choice Reality LLC, for nearly 14 of those years. When making decisions about naming the company and choosing colors for our new business, I went with Bodenham school colors — green and white — because of the love for the school and community. The name came at the suggestion of my mother who passed away a few months after opening the doors.”
As a longtime member of the Bodenham Community Club, Duncan has worked hard over the years as part of the team that is devoted to the preservation of Bodenham, its traditions and its role in the history of Giles County.
“I have been a member of the Bodenham Community Club for several years, and hold the office of assistant treasurer,” Duncan said. “I enjoy the fellowship of the club members who meet once a month and the never-ending projects we are always working on to improve the Old Bodenham School site and the community.”
The Bodenham site was where the first settlers came into Giles County and the club has recognized the Bumpus Trail with a plaque and monument area.
“We have also started a walking trail, and plan to add on to it as money is available.”
Duncan is married to husband Jim and has four children, Matt Johnson, Michelle Matthews, Josh Duncan and Seth Duncan. She enjoys spending time with her family including her five grandchildren, Braxton, Briley, Blade, BreeAnn and Brooklyn.
“The happiest days for me are when I have all my family together!”
A hard worker, Duncan readily admits that working is her hobby.
“My hobbies are WORKING,” Duncan explained. “I tell everyone I’m like a doctor, I’m on call 24/7. I love being able to help young couples purchase their first home, looking out for their best interests the same as I would my own children/grandchildren, or helping farmers sell large farms. I love meeting people and all areas of real estate, but especially the opportunity to work every day with my two sons, Josh and Seth. When I can sneak out of town, I LOVE to CRUISE!” As an active member of her community, Duncan has been a volunteer in many capacities.
“I served as a boy scout leader for more than 20 years, taking Josh and Seth from Tiger Cubs through to Eagle Scouts, along with seeing many others reach the top goal of Eagle.
“Some of my best memories are times shared with my sister, Janelle McIntosh, on scout outings — canoeing, camping, hiking, repelling, backpacking, cooking over open fire and many more activities. Good thing I could sleep on the hard ground then because I probably couldn’t now!
“While a scout leader, I received the ‘Long Rifle Award,’ an award given to leaders with many years of service.
Duncan is a member of First Baptist Church in Pulaski and has helped keep the nursery along with many vacation bible schools throughout the years.
One of the volunteer efforts she has been most proud of has been the WKSR Radio Auction.
“I have helped organize and work the WKSR Radio Auction for more than 20 years and received the Monte Clair Carpenter Volunteer of the Year Award presented by Hershel Lake in 2005.”
After all those years of effort helping others, this year’s auction has even more meaning for Duncan.
“The Bodenham Community Club was very blessed this year to have been chosen to be the recipient of the WKSR Radio Auction,” Duncan said. “We will use this benefit to help us enclose a pavilion for county-wide use.
“We have started building it at the site of the old school cafeteria and have a roof, but need to enclose it, build handicap bathrooms, and furnish with kitchen equipment and tables and chairs. So the WKSR Radio Auction will really go a long way towards getting it completed.”
