Citizen Janice Tucker (left), along with (continuing from left) artist Pamela Sue Keller and Vivian Sims, celebrates the unveiling of the United States Colored Troops Statue in Pulaski’s Cave Spring Heritage Plaza. Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
Have you ever considered how much time and effort goes into a committee event? Well, it takes a great deal.
It also takes people from within the committee to volunteer that time and effort. Recently, Pulaski has celebrated two such events — the unveiling of the United States Colored Troops (USCT) statue and the Juneteenth celebration.
Wolf Gap Education Outreach Executive Director Kelly Hamlin said that she would like to recognize Citizen Janice Tucker for not just organizing those events, but also for her leadership of the City of Pulaski’s Community Advisory Council on Inclusive Recognition and Acknowledgment (CACIRA).
“I am nominating Janice specifically because of the incredible amount of work she put into the U.S. Colored Troops statue and the Juneteenth celebration,” Hamlin said, adding that both events were during the same weekend.
“She was Mrs. Vivian Sims’ right-hand-woman when it came to all aspects of the U.S.C.T. statue, the Friday evening celebratory program on the 16th and the Saturday morning unveiling on the 17th,” she said. “And then, on the 18th, in her capacity as Second Vice President of the Giles County Branch of the NAACP, she and Benita Cross pulled off yet another enjoyable and memorable Juneteenth celebration for the community at W.D. Savage Park.”
In addition to serving as CACIRA co-chair and Giles NAACP second vice president, Tucker is also the second chair of the Giles County Democrats, serves on the boards of TCAT-Pulaski, the Giles County Senior Center and the Powell Chapel Memorial Center.
“Janice has run for Pulaski city alderman two times and, since her retirement from Frito-Lay, has been deeply engaged in local politics and public service and has been an important voice speaking on behalf of the African-American community in public spaces,” Hamlin said.
“Janice is an incredible asset to our community and has been for a long time,” Alderman Ricky Keith said. “Working with her on our CACIRA committee revealed her passion for people and history and almost an internal obligation to tell those stories that have for decades been overlooked, not for any personal recognition but to lift and encourage others.
“She has the motivation to get things done.”
Tucker, who graduated from Giles County High School in 1974, is married to Herman Tucker, has twin daughters and a son, and is also a “proud” grandparent, Hamlin said.
She attends Temple of Praise Missionary Baptist Church and enjoys crafting in her free time.
Tucker’s efforts have not gone unnoticed.
“Janice is doing important and valuable work to grow our community into a safe and welcoming space for all,” Hamlin said. “She is a hard worker and a good friend.”
