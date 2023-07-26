DSC_0300 WEB.jpg

Citizen Janice Tucker (left), along with (continuing from left) artist Pamela Sue Keller and Vivian Sims, celebrates the unveiling of the United States Colored Troops Statue in Pulaski’s Cave Spring Heritage Plaza.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

Have you ever considered how much time and effort goes into a committee event? Well, it takes a great deal.

It also takes people from within the committee to volunteer that time and effort. Recently, Pulaski has celebrated two such events — the unveiling of the United States Colored Troops (USCT) statue and the Juneteenth celebration.

