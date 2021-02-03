A woman born into this world in 1931 and loved by so many will be celebrating her 90th birthday Feb. 12. That Citizen is Jeanene Bass Merrell.
Born to Nathan and Ona Mae Bass, Merrell was the third of six children. Having been raised in the farming community of Minor Hill, she assisted with her younger siblings, learned to cook and how to can and preserve vegetables out of the garden.
“She was a good student, attended church and made friends easily,” daughter-in-law Jackie Merrell said. “Her mother and sisters enjoyed sewing, but Jeanene enjoyed cooking, so she would be responsible for meals and practice made her an excellent cook.”
After graduating from Minor Hill High School, Merrell went on to earn her teaching degree from Middle Tennessee State University and taught business and history classes at Elkton High School for 34 years.
“She still has her teaching books and remembers those shorthand strokes,” Jackie Merrell added. “She loves to look at annuals and reminisce of days gone by.
“She has so many fond memories and lots of stories of many of her students.”
She and her husband Joe Merrell were married June 6, 1954. They had one son, Greg Merrell.
“Outside of her salvation, he was her greatest joy,” Jackie Merrell said.
Her many community contributions included being an active member, Sunday school teacher and alto in the choir at Elkton Baptist Church, member of Gideon’s International and assisting with Bible distribution and being active in the local Home Demonstration Club.
“She always had a servant’s heart,” Jackie Merrell insisted. “She was always taking a meal or dessert to a neighbor in need or to a grieving family.”
Being well-known for her delightful cooking and sourdough bread meant, when in the back of the church dinner line, you had to watch as her warm buttery goodness disappeared from the basket.
Her other interests included gardening, working in her flowers and sharing them with family and friends.
“In the summer, when school was out, you would find her helping Joe mend fences, picking blackberries and keeping excellent cattle records for their family cattle farm in Bunker Hill,” her daughter-in-law said.
Retirement from the Giles County School System was not the end of her services to the community. After that, she contributed her time to working with the local elections, Meals on Wheels and remaining busy with other efforts within the community.
“Life and age have slowed her down, but she is still mentally very sharp,” Jackie Merrell added.
Because of declining health and the death of her husband in January 2015, Merrell had lived at Ivy Crest in Pulaski. After contracting COVID-19 in September and being in critical condition for two weeks, Merrell “miraculously” survived.
When she finished her rehab at NHC, her family brought her home to Elkton to live with them. She now relishes her time with her son; daughter-in-law; grandchildren, Ben and Mari-Anne Rolin; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt Rolin and Roxie Rolin.
With her big day approaching, Jackie Merrell said anyone wanting to send Merrell a birthday card can mail them to P.O. Box 159, Elkton, TN 38455, and added any stories from Jeanene’s and Joe’s classes would be very much enjoyed by her.
