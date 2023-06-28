This week’s Citizen Spotlight — Jennifer Leigh Brymer — is a young lady who is hard-working and well-rounded. The Richland High School Junior is looking forward to a bright future, which includes a desire to travel the world.
“I nominated Jennifer for her great accomplishments,” mom Leigh Brymer said. “She is an outstanding young lady.”
Jennifer, a future member of the class of 2025, excels in the classroom. She is an A Honor Roll student and a member of the Beta Club and Raider Renaissance. She was also inducted into the NSHSS — National Society of High School Scholars.
Athletically inclined, Jennifer is co-captain of the RHS Color Guard, is a member of the award-winning RHS Varsity Cheerleading Squad and intends to join the school’s archery team next year.
Jennifer is also a successful member of the pageant circuit and has been accepted as a finalist for the National American Miss Tennessee Teen Pageant.
“She’s made it through several rounds already and will compete July 21-23 in Franklin,” her mom explained, adding that, in addition to the primary required competitions, Jennifer will also compete in the talent and runway model portions of the program.
“There’s a lot to it and a lot that goes into it,” Leigh shared. “It’s really exciting and the potential scholarship money will help her reach her future goals.
“Jennifer’s goal is to help wherever she can. Her main goal is to be a marine biologist, to help save ocean life as well as our future for other living creatures. She also wants to be a paleontologist — to dig up the past to help the future.”
Jennifer attends Wales Baptist Church where she is an active member in the youth group and a drama group called Temporary Tents. In her free time, she loves reading, kayaking, riding horses, swimming and spending time with friends and family.
