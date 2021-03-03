Citizen Jennifer Patterson has found great satisfaction in contributing to her community. As a stay-at-home mom to a busy family with husband Roger of 23 years and their three children, Ryan, Tyler and Deidei, she still finds time to give back.
“I worked as a sales clerk until I took on factory work when we decided that I should be a stay-at-home mom and it was during this time that I decided to take on volunteer work,” Patterson explained.
The 1991 Giles County High School graduate earned her certification as a General Office Clerk in 1994 from Tennessee College of Applied Technology. The skills she learned there not only prepared her for a career, but were also applied in her life as a volunteer.
“I started working two days a week in the computer labs and also became a peer counselor at Life Choice Pregnancy Center in 2019,” Patterson said. “I was then asked to take a position as clerk at my church, Victory Chapel Church of God; my husband and I were already adult Sunday School teachers.”
“Jennifer is the main counselor that I can consistently count on to do the job well,” said Life Choice Pregnancy Resource Center Director JoAnn Beam said. “She has been substituting for the past three years at Giles County schools, so when it is on a Thursday or Friday, she is not able to work at the center. However, during the summer, she never misses her hours.”
Never one to shy away from an opportunity, Patterson welcomed the chance to meet new people as a substitute.
“I still carried all my duties as clerk at our church and did counseling at the center when available, and I have encountered many different people with different personalities,” she said.
When Patterson is not busy, she loves to spend time with her family and doing bible study.
“I also like spoiling our dogs and communicating with long distance friends. I like my Asian dramas and music. I don’t travel much, but would like to experience different places if it were possible,” Patterson added.
“Jennifer has been an invaluable asset as a counselor at Life Choice Pregnancy Center,” Beam concluded. “That is why I wanted to nominate her for the spotlight. She does an excellent job making the women who come in feel comfortable and she also knows what to do and how to do it with Christian love. She is the type of person that most people overlook for their great qualities and I think this would be a blessing to her and her family to be recognized.”
Citizen Spotlights are neighbors, friends, coworkers and classmates who serve as a reminder of the good things happening around us. And all have one thing in common — they were nominated for the recognition by someone else.
Do you know a special citizen — maybe someone with a unique hobby, an upbeat attitude or unusual approach to problem solving? Tell us who.
Call 424-2831 or email lifestyles@pulaskicitizen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.