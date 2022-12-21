Richland Elementary School Physical Education (PE) teacher Jennifer Stout has been putting her coaching skills to good use, and it has not gone unnoticed. She was chosen as the school’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.
“I’ve had my physical education degree since graduating from the University of Tennessee at Martin, but as you know PE jobs do not come open very often,” Stout said. “I taught seventh grade math for 13 years at Richland School and was blessed to be able to become the physical education teacher at RES.”
“She has been a wonderful addition to our staff,” former RES Principal Velena Newton said, adding that Stout became the physical education teacher this past school year at RES.
“She is very energetic in the gym with her students as well as our faculty,” Newton said. “She always has a positive attitude in any situation.”
Stout is also the RES Cross Country coach and co-sponsor of the school’s FCA.
Newton said Stout has been “willing to implement new programs such as SkateTime and Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has made skating so much fun for our students and involved many of our parents.”
“The students have loved learning how to roller skate,” Assistant Principal Mary Jane Pinson said. “Nostalgic faculty members have also enjoyed putting on a pair of skates and seeing if they still have the skills.”
“I want my students to find joy in movement and be willing to try new activities, whether it be roller skating or trying a new game,” Stout said. “I look forward to many years of working with
students and making a difference in a child’s life.
“My hope is that when one of my students, runners or players leaves my gym or team, he or she will be a well-rounded individual who possesses the basic skills and knowledge to strive throughout their school years as well as the game of life.”
Stout is a Richland School Alumni herself and a recipient of the Girl Scout Gold Award (highest honor in scouting). She received her master’s from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).
“Jennifer Stout stepped up not only as our coach but as a leader at Richland Elementary, she is an inspiration to all of us,” RES Administrative Assistant Courtney Clem said. “She is very patient, loving and always looking for ways to make physical education fun and memorable for our students.
“Her upbeat personality and smile are always a joy to see walking in the
“I have had many teachers and coaches who helped to form me into the person I am today, and I hope to be that type of example for my students and players as well,” Stout said.
Stout was raised in Lynnville and currently lives in Campbellsville with husband Corey Stout and sons, Cason, Colton and Clayton, where she “enjoys being outside and working on the family farm.”
Stout is also active in her community as a member and teacher at Odd Fellows Hall Church of Christ, a member and officer of the Campbellsville Area Association, a Baseball and Soccer Youth League volunteer coach and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
“Coach Stout showed up eager and enthusiastic for the challenges ahead,” Pinson said. “She quickly became a huge asset to our staff. The students love her positive attitude and creativity with physical education, and parents are thankful for her wonderful communication skills.”
“[Stout] always encourages students to do their best,” Newton said. “RES is so blessed to have her on staff.”
“We appreciate her hard work and determination to make memories that will last a lifetime with our kids,” Clem said. “We want to shout, ‘Thank you from all of us at RES!’”
