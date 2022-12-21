Richland Elementary School Physical Education (PE) teacher Jennifer Stout has been putting her coaching skills to good use, and it has not gone unnoticed. She was chosen as the school’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.

“I’ve had my physical education degree since graduating from the University of Tennessee at Martin, but as you know PE jobs do not come open very often,” Stout said. “I taught seventh grade math for 13 years at Richland School and was blessed to be able to become the physical education teacher at RES.”

