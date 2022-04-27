Richland High School Band Director Jeremy Bryant’s love of all things Raider and music is infectious. His enthusiasm, dedication and ever-ready willingness to lend a helping hand have made him an integral part of the Richland family.
“He joined the faculty in 2019 and I immediately noticed he could fit in and carry on a conversation with anyone,” RHS Principal Micah Landers said. “He is genuine and considerate. He works hard and is willing to step out and help others.”
Bryant’s love of music came early and is part of every aspect of his life. A member of the Army National Guard, he lends his talents to the National Guard’s band.
“Mr. Bryant is the best band director I have ever worked with,” RHS football coach Nick Patterson said. “He is great at building rapport with students and faculty. He is always willing to pitch in and help with all activities around the school and has grown the Richland band program every year he has been here.”
Along with wife Sarah, he has one daughter, Lottie. He loves spending time with family and friends and, of course, sharing, instructing, collecting and listening to music.
“Mr. Bryant is awesome! He is a warm and encouraging presence, who is always willing to collaborate and undertake new endeavors with positivity and flexibility, allowing our students to take risks and shine. Students and faculty appreciate his talent and friendship,” RHS English teacher Robyn Olson shared.
With the current uniforms now old and worn, Bryant’s current project is raising funds to purchase new ones for the Raider Band.
“A man of the people — this description sums up Jeremy Bryant,” Landers concluded. “He is just a good fit! We love having him as part of our Raider Nation family.”
