Citizen Jeremy Holley is no stranger to the practice of stepping up to help keep others safe in times of need.
In fact, it has been his life’s work from his four years of active duty in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer to his work with the Giles County Office of Emergency Management where he previously served as deputy director and is now director of the organization. Prior to going to work for OEM, he volunteered his time and risked his own safety for others as a member of Giles County Fire and Rescue.
So, it’s no wonder that when another crisis arose over the past six months, Holley has once again stepped up to the occasion to help make sure his community navigates the treacherous waters of a global pandemic safely.
“Jeremy has been the type of guy who is always first to step up and lead,” Giles OEM Deputy Director Josh Young said. “We started watching COVID-19 in early January when the first case was found in Washington. From day one, Jeremy started doing what we as emergency managers are trained to do and that is prepare. When COVID started to rear its ugly face, Jeremy wanted to sit down and start running different scenarios. What can we do as OEM to get ahead of this and keep Giles County as safe as we can? Jeremy has worked for Giles County for 10 years and being in emergency management we are trained from day one to deal with any disaster from weather-related to pandemics.”
Holley, his team and other county officials stressed from day one that the best way to prepare for the pandemic was to take safety precautions as if the threat was already here, even before the first confirmed case was officially announced March 29.
Giles County Executive Melissa Greene, who has worked closely with Holley on this particular emergency response, said she believes the average citizen may not see the challenges that come with the OEM director position and that she has personally witnessed Holley work tirelessly to make sure the local effort is as coordinated and informed as possible.
“This isn’t an 8 to 5,” she said. “This is a 24/7/365 position. There is no time off when dealing with emergency responses or emergency preparation, and emergency situations are stressful. A lot of this stress goes home with you. The OEM is responsible for the entire community. This requires a lot of coordination between local and state officials. Jeremy often has to predict what questions the public will have or information they need before he gets asked the question. He finds the answers so his office can put out accurate information as quickly as possible. This provides reassurance to the public that they are getting accurate, quick and reliable information.”
Greene added that the current pandemic presents a unique challenge because of its uncertain timetable and lack of local precedent.
“Most emergencies are finite. There is an eventual end to a fire or tornado and the cleanup efforts. This pandemic is different because it continues to go on with no true end in sight. This is uncharted territory for everyone including for the OEM. When your job is to deal with emergencies and this is the first emergency of this type and magnitude during our lifetime, there is little to no guidance. It is a challenge to go through this pandemic for everyone including the OEM staff.”
Those who know Jeremy best in this professional setting, said that his attention to detail and tireless research is what makes him the perfect person to lead the local emergency response during this difficult moment in Giles County history. While the current toll is severe, this moment and its lessons may lead to even better preparedness in the future when tragedy strikes the local community.
“Giles County has been blessed to have Jeremy and his staff in place because he understands the value of being prepared for any emergency,” Greene said. “Human nature often allows us to get comfortable and complacent after going for a while with no true emergency to speak of, but Jeremy has never been one to lose sight that an emergency of any size can happen at any moment, and this pandemic has proven that. As with any response, we will use every day as a learning tool to evaluate what worked well and what could have been better. Jeremy is the type of leader that will learn from this situation and use that knowledge to improve his office for the next emergency.”
