One year ago this month, 15-year-old Citizen Jesse Hood proved how an adolescent can step up in a traumatic situation and offer support exactly when it is needed.
“Sometimes we want to help, even as adults, we want to help, but we stand back because we are thinking, ‘I really don’t know what to do. I would probably be in the way,’” nominator Peggy Ward said. “But he [Hood] never gave it a second thought.”
Coach Holly Hewitt Thomason remembered the occasion well.
“I was watching my junior high boys’ soccer practice when my worst nightmare as a coach came true,” Thomason said. “During a drill that we had practiced numerous times, a cleat caught a shoelace and down went Jacob Matlock.
“As I was watching, I realized that this was not a normal injury.”
Thomason said Matlock was on the ground wailing in agony, an injury later discovered to be his femur broken in three places, a bone Ward said she later found out was the strongest bone in the body.
“The first person to reach him was Jesse Hood,” Thomason said. “Jesse knelt down to Jacob and proceeded to try to calm him with a soothing voice and calm demeanor.
“When I reached them, Jesse told Jacob to squeeze his hand to help with the pain.”
Hood stayed with Matlock and did not let go of his hand until he was loaded into the ambulance, Thomason said, adding that he remained in contact with him during his recovery as well.
“[Matlock] has since made an amazing recovery and returned to the soccer field for his eighth-grade season,” Thomason said. “Although Jesse has moved on to high school soccer, he is still Jacob’s biggest supporter.”
“Our family is very thankful for Jesse Hood,” said Ward, grandmother to Matlock. “From the minute Jacob went down until he was transported to the ambulance, Jesse never left his side.
“Jesse used the knowledge and training he gained from being a boy scout to help keep Jacob calm.”
Ward said she was later told Hood’s actions probably contributed to Matlock not going into shock.
Mekia Wrey, one of Hood’s Boy Scout troop leaders, said Hood is working toward becoming an Eagle Scout with only “about a year and-a-half to go.”
“He’s picked up a lot of life skills from scouting and he uses them every day,” she said. “Jesse is a go-getter.”
“He is the first one to volunteer to do anything,” Wrey said.
Malachias Gaskins, owner of Warfighter Gardens, a non-profit that builds therapy gardens for first responders, veterans and Gold Star Families, said that Hood “has come to many of our builds on his own time, on the weekends, moved dirt, moved rock, helped put things together, helped build things, helped tear down, helped set it up.”
“He doesn’t ask for anything in return,” he said. “He just shows up and helps.”
Gaskins said Hood has been volunteering with the Columbia-based non-profit that was founded in 2016 for about two and-a-half years now and even talks his friends into coming to help.
Father Kevin Hood said he, Jesse and daughter Marti, who is attending Midway University on an athletic and academic scholarship, would be going with the non-profit on an upcoming build in Atlanta.
“Both of them have hearts so big,” he said. “They see a need, and they just want to jump in and help.”
Hood, who is now in ninth grade at Richland, is currently working on his Eagle Scout project, his dad said, which is assisting in the construction of a helipad at the Mooresville Baptist Church that is already an “authorized landing site, but they don’t have a permanent pad… a designated safe area to land.”
“He has surprised me in so many ways,” Hood said.
Both of Hood’s parents served in the military, and his dad suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from his time in the service, he said.
“He [Jesse] sees what I go through and kind of helps calm me down from time to time,” his dad said.
Wise beyond his years Hood, who attends Lynnville United Methodist Church, also has a creative side.
“Jesse is a very hardworking and creative student,” art teacher Brock Wright said. “He is very talented in the rare art of pipe cleaner sculptures.
“My favorite he has made recently was a detailed and articulated Godzilla monster.”
Wrey said Hood comes from “a good family,” and is “always ‘yes, ma’am, no, ma’am, ‘yes, sir, no,sir.’ He’s a good kid, good scout, going to do big things.”
“Jesse put service above self,” Thomason said. “He was mature beyond his years in response to Jacob’s injury.
“I could not have been more proud of Jesse as a teammate, and especially as a person.”
“I’m proud of him,” his father said.
