Giles County native Jesse Jennings is more than just a multi-sport athlete who has elevated Richland sports with her unique skillset over the past seven years.
To hear it from classmates and teachers, she has the same effect on all areas of her life as a social butterfly who enjoys helping others and giving her all regardless of what is asked of her.
Jennings is the daughter of Bill Jennings and Reagan Jennings and has a younger brother, Cole. She is described as helpful to friends and family and has a flair for the arts where she enjoys photography, drawing and cooking.
Jennings already starred as a multi-sport athlete in middle school when she was playing for the basketball and softball teams. Over the course of her high school career, she has since swapped softball for soccer where she was a natural from the moment she stepped onto the field for the first time as a sophomore, according to coaches.
“Jesse demonstrated her versatile, natural athleticism when she excelled on the soccer field as both a goalie and a key offensive player for the Lady Raiders,” RHS girls’ soccer coach Melissa McClure said. “As a senior player, leader and captain, Jesse encouraged and supported her younger, less experienced teammates. Jesse is not only a leader in athletics, she is a conscientious student who is a leader in the classroom. Jesse is a remarkable student-athlete who respects and supports others in and out of the classroom.”
Jennings initially played goalie for the team, earning all-district honors in her first season on the pitch, but has since transitioned to playing in the field at midfield and forward. Jennings was once again honored with all-district honors after making the transition and drew the interest of college coaches, despite her limited career in the sport.
However, basketball is the sport where Jennings truly excels, joining Lynn Stevenson as one of only two players in school history to surpass the 2,000-point mark, an extremely rare feat in the sport. Jennings has earned all-district honors every season of her high school career and shared the District Tournament MVP award with teammate Riley Neely her freshman year before winning it outright twice more as a sophomore and junior.
“We are very happy about the accomplishments that Jesse has achieved,” RHS girls’ basketball head coach Chad Hall said. “She has always been a tireless worker and a court leader for our basketball program. I have been blessed to coach her, and God has certainly blessed her with great talents, both athletically and academically, while also blessing her with health and stability. There are not too many young ladies that have come through Giles County that have accomplished the 2000-point milestone in their respective basketball careers. While keeping perspective, we certainly hope this milestone is just a small one in Jesse’s life accomplishments.”
Jennings led her team to within one game of the state tournament as a junior, and the team looks to make another deep run in the postseason this year. The Lady Raiders are riding a six-game winning streak and are the favorites to win a fifth-straight district championship with Jennings on the floor after she played with the team as an eighth grader. The senior has surpassed 100 career wins with the Lady Raiders since joining the team in December of her eighth grade season, according to coaches. Jennings has aspirations of playing college basketball and should have a number of offers to choose from this spring. Jennings currently has plans to major in business in college and wants to own a business of her own someday.
For now, Jennings continues to inspire teammates and push those around her to grow alongside her while they make memories along the way.
“Jesse is one of the most selfless people I’ve ever known,” senior teammate Emily Russell said. “She’s always doing what’s best for the team. She’s an amazing teammate, leader and most importantly friend. She works so hard every day, and has earned every single point, with some assistance of her teammates. She has given me so many great memories that I will never forget. I can’t wait to see where she goes in life.”
