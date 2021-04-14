Wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, colleague, Pulaski native, community leader and Giles County Chamber CEO are just a few titles that can be used to describe influential and motivational Citizen Jessie Robertson Parker.
“When I think of Jessie Parker, I immediately think of so many things because she wears so many hats,” said J.J. Brindley, Parker’s Giles County High schoolmate and director of Business Development at Brindley Construction. “But most importantly, she is one of the best mothers I know and that is what I think she would want to be known as first.”
While those who know and love Parker are probably getting frequent updates, those in the community may be less aware of her condition. After a four-year journey of inconclusive laboratory results and unexplained medical phenomena, she received her diagnosis: amyloidosis.
“Amyloidosis causes bone marrow to make too much of a certain protein which form deposits in the heart, liver, kidneys, digestive tract and nerves,” according to information shared by Parker on her Caring Bridge page. “Normally, the body can detect and destroy the proteins. In amyloidosis, the body cannot keep up with the amount of protein made and cannot break down the deposits.”
This disease requires an aggressive treatment plan of chemotherapy and stem-cell therapy, which Parker began March 13, and lasts for several weeks.
“She is battling a very rare medical condition, and has been for more than a year, during the midst of a global pandemic nonetheless,” longtime friend and local attorney Colby Baddour said. “And through it all, not once has she complained. Instead, she has approached her medical challenge with extreme courage and empathy for others.”
According to the shared infographic, “Amyloidosis is a rare blood disorder with only three cases per million people and only about 3,000 cases in North America each year.”
“Somebody who works so hard for our community to make our community better who has to deal on a personal level with life and her and her family being very much a part of this community, it’s almost like it isn’t fair,” Mayor Pat Ford said. “For somebody to give so much of themselves and then have to deal with something like that. Jessie is such a strong woman and that’s not only professionally, it’s personally.”
While Parker is providing updates via her Caring Bridge account, those in the community want her to know how much she means to them:
“Can’t say enough good things about Jessie,” Giles Chamber Office Manager Ann Basinger said. “She is an amazing lady, and it has been a real pleasure working with her over these past seven years.”
“She has been so great to this community and deserves all the best,” Ford added, noting, “She takes it a step farther. She wants to expand that to ‘hey, we are all family here in this community — we as a community are all one family.”
“Jessie is such a go-getter who provides that energetic boost you need to get things moving,” County Executive Melissa Greene said. “You can see her determination and positive attitude not just in her work, but in her personal life as well.”
“Jessie has always been a take-control type of person in any situation,” Brindley insisted. “It’s amazing if you look back on everything Jessie has accomplished in just a short time.”
“She has always had this great sense of humor that’s tied to the delivery of what she’s saying,” STRHS Pulaski CEO Jim Edmondson said. “Always perfect in execution. She’s also been a really polished business leader serving the greater good of Giles County.”
“There are very few people in this world who I have complete trust in — Jessie is one of them,” Baddour added. “Jessie is witty, tenacious, strong and wise (for the last 36 years she has been quick to point out when I am wrong, which is more often than it should be).”
“Jessie is a goal-oriented, highly focused professional who has a heart for Giles County and its growth and prosperity,” Holley’s Printing Office Manager Sloan Lake said. “She is always willing to help, organize and work both professionally and in personal charities. She does this all with a forward-thinking and positive attitude.”
“Jessie has such a heart for our school and our community, and it has been a blessing to have the opportunity to serve with her,” Growing Tree Nursery School Assistant Director Laura Thorn said.
Judy Pruett remembers Parker from when she spent time helping out her mom, Jane Lee Robertson, with the Main Street program in the 90s.
“She has always worn that same smile we continue to enjoy today,” Pruett said. “Jess is at home here in her community then and now, and we all benefit from her energy and love of home.”
“Jessie is an amazing person,” President and COO of First National Bank Don Haney said. “She’s a committed professional in her field, supermom at home and possibly Giles County’s biggest cheerleader. Given her background and education, she could have chosen anywhere in the world to live and work, but she chose to come home and make a difference in the community she loves.”
“I really appreciate all of the hard work and dedication Jessie has put into showcasing our county agriculture industry,” Kevin Rose said. “Her efforts are going to promote and recognize Giles County Beef Producers for many years.”
“She has many great characteristics, but the thing that always stands out to me about her is how much she loves Pulaski and Giles County,” GCHS classmate Trevan Rose said. “Someone like her could make a great living for themselves in any major city, but she chose to come back home and make a career out of making our hometown and county a better place.”
Parker graduated from Giles County High School in 2002, received her Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Auburn University in 2005 and then a Master of Business Administration with marketing emphasis.
She and husband Lee have two children, Wesson and Sanders, and are members of Pulaski First United Methodist Church.
While Parker is receiving her treatments in Nashville, she has plenty of supporters at home who want to wish her well:
“Jessie, you’re an inspiration to all of us on how you handle everything thrown at you,” Greene added. “Continued prayers going up daily for you. You’ve got this!”
“We want to encourage her through this process,” Ford said. “I love that our community can rally around her and lift her up.”
“Jessie has a strong support group behind her, and we are all praying for Jessie and her entire family,” Brindley said. “I know that I’m a better person because of the Robertsons, and I can’t wait to see Jessie pull through it all.”
“I’ve been praying daily for Jessie for some time now,” Edmondson said. “She has the outlook to defeat this, and I know she will.”
“While she has been away for a while, her family, friends and the entire community has prayed for her complete healing and soon return home,” Pruett said.
“We’re fortunate to have her and glad I can call her my friend,” Haney added. “She remains in my prayers and I’m confident in her battle against her illness. Her willingness to face life head-on, along with her remarkable attitude, sets a positive example for all.”
“She has many folks pulling for her, and we know that she will continue to do great things for Giles County throughout and after her recovery,” Trevan Rose said.
“We need more Jessie’s in our world, and I feel blessed to have her as a community leader and a personal friend,” Lake added.
“It goes without saying that she loves her family and her friends, but she also loves her community, which is the reason she does so well at her job leading the Chamber and why she is most deserving of the Citizen Spotlight,” Baddour concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.