Citizen John Quincy Gibbons proves that heroes come in all sizes.
The precocious 7-year-old first grader, like most his age, has a few heroes of his own. He loves Spider-Man and the police heroes on his favorite cartoon, Paw Patrol. He also has examples of heroes in his own family — his dad is a policeman and his big brother serves in the National Guard.
John Quincy’s own heroic tendencies came to the fore when his great aunt Mary Jane Knox couldn’t find one of her pets, Lucy.
“One of our two dogs missed the ice cream truck [Knox’s husband with a frozen doggie treat],” she explained, noting this is highly unusual. “Lucy really LOVES her Frosty Paws. We worried a bit, but hoped she would reappear by morning.
“She didn’t, so I strolled around the yard and driveway looking for her and I found her up under a shed. She had gotten pretty far up under there and, being an old lady, I couldn’t squeeze far enough up there to get to her.”
Knox knew just the young man for the job.
“I called my local small guy HERO to help — John Quincy Gibbons,” she recalled.
Knox’s nephew Jeff Gibbons, brought John Quincy right over.
“JQ really likes Lucy, so he goes up under that shed to check on her and informed me that she had some injuries,” Knox said. “He proceeded to take her a bowl of water and her Frosty Paws from the night before. We discussed the best way to proceed and John Quincy informed me that this was not the first time he had provided rescue for others.”
John Quincy’s mom Shanna Gibbons describes him as “sweet-natured” and “very bright.”
“He loves to read and started reading early,” she said. “He has developed an early appreciation for history and his other heroes include Presidents Kennedy and Lincoln.”
The youngster loves life on the farm with a menagerie of animals but his great loves are his own dogs, a Great Pyrenees named Ellabella, Labrador Retriever Shadow and the latest edition, a mixed breed named Max.
“John Quincy has a natural desire to be helpful and kind to others, he has a generous spirit,” Gibbons said.
Knox is grateful John Quincy was there to help.
“Lucy has made a full recovery and hasn’t missed the ice cream truck again thanks to John Quincy,” Knox concluded. “It is a true statement that heroes come in all sizes!”
