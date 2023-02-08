One of the reasons Scouting is so popular and is such a success at guiding the young men of Giles County is because of its volunteer leadership. Citizen Jon Pickett is an exemplary example of this. Brought into the program as many leaders are, by young son Timmy’s interest, Pickett has remained a steadfast supporter.
Pickett’s son Timmy joined the Scouting program in first grade and his dad was right there beside him. The Tiger Cub program came first, followed by the Wolf, Bear, Webelos and Arrow of Light through the fifth grade.
“As Timmy entered boy scouts, Jon has continued supporting scouting for the past couple of years,” Scout Master Rickie Stanford said. “Jon has not missed an event, even when his son was not there or in
another event.”
Dedicated to his son and the boys in local troops, Pickett has spent more than 30 nights camping with the boys, spent nearly 50 miles on the water canoeing and kayaking, and has hiked nearly 75 miles.
“Camping and hiking in sub-freezing temperatures to 100-plus degree night camping,” Stanford said. “Try sleeping in an old army tent at 80 degrees with only a small battery fan!”
Spending countless hours and his own money to support local boy scouts is proof of its importance to Pickett.
“Jon helps coordinate all the activities that the boys participate in,” Stanford added. “A lot of work goes into scouting as a parent and a volunteer leader that goes unnoticed. Jon never complains and enjoys teaching and helping the boys learn life skills.”
