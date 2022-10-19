Being an educator and pillar of the community tend to go hand-in-hand and can be said of Elkton Elementary School (EES) Teacher of the Year for Grades 5-8 Jonathan Franklin.
“My teaching philosophy has changed over the years, just as many teachers before me,” Franklin said. “Even through the changes, one thing has remained constant — help the students to be the best that they can be.”
While Franklin currently teaches sixth grade math and science, his 20-year career in education began as him working as a special education assistant at Pulaski Elementary, which he did for seven years.
After obtaining his degree, Franklin taught for three-and-a-half years at Pulaski Elementary, a year at Southside Elementary and ever since then at EES.
Franklin’s degrees include a bachelor’s from Martin Methodist College, a master’s and Education Specialist Degree (ED. S) from Tennessee State University and a Computer Science Certification from Code.Org.
“Each morning I want to be a help, not a hindrance to the students,” Franklin said. “Many of our students come to school stressed out, hungry, needing so much.
“As their teacher, it is my hope that while they are with me, they will feel as though they have a refuge to come to and be themselves while learning about the world around them.”
Many of Franklin’s fellow teachers have noticed his admirable attributes.
“I get the pleasure of working with Jonathan Franklin as the sixth-grade team at Elkton School,” Sherri Deason said. “Our students have the utmost respect for Mr. Franklin.
“He not only encourages them to do their best at everything they do, but he also makes his learning environment enjoyable with fun projects, his sense of humor and outside-the-box learning.”
“Mr. Franklin knows how to put a smile on a student’s face and is a teacher who cares about them,” Terrance Cross added.
Those who have worked with Franklin commend him on his application of creative learning.
“Working with Mr. Franklin has given me an opportunity to see his passion for science and math,” former Elkton Principal Dr. Casey Lewis said. “With the STEM program, he provides participating students hands-on learning by being creative with exploring and solving critical projects.”
However, Franklin attributes his inspiration to someone else.
“It is easy to say my parents — my mom taught at West Hill, Pulaski Elementary and Southside for years while my dad taught at Giles County High School for a time,” he said. “Truth is, I loved science as a child, and Mr. Mike Luke, my seventh grade science teacher at Bridgeforth, sparked the thought of maybe one day becoming a teacher.”
Born and raised in Pulaski, Franklin himself went to school at Pulaski Elementary, Bridgeforth Middle and graduated from Giles County High School. He is a member of Campbell Chapel AME Church.
While teaching is his passion, Franklin said he enjoys taking things apart and putting them back together, music, technology, classic cars and Memphis Grizzlies basketball.
“He’s also been wonderful for me to work with as he pushes me to do things outside of my comfort zone, always lends a listening ear and offers his support regularly,” Deason said. “I couldn’t ask for a better teaching partner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.