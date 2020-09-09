Sept. 12 is National Police Woman Day. We cannot thank those who serve us enough, especially these days. Citizen Jordan Ramsey is one such police woman who serves her community enthusiastically as the Pulaski Police Department’s only female investigator. In this capacity, she handles all women’s and children’s cases related to the job.
“Jordan encompasses a tremendous work ethic and passion for the work she does,” Lt. Joey Turner said. “This is illustrated through the thorough completion of every case that she is involved in. She is a great person to be around and her highly competitive nature makes the day fun.”
The Martin Methodist College graduate received her bachelor’s in criminal justice in 2011. She was hired by PPD that July and graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy in December. She began her career with the department as a patrol officer and, in 2014, was promoted to criminal investigator.
Among her colleagues, Ramsey is known for her work ethic and dedication.
“Jordan Ramsey is a person you can always count on,” Investigator Gerrod Shirey said. “She is hardworking, thorough and dedicated to her job. I am not only honored to work beside her, but to call her my friend.”
Sgt Kenneth Bass agreed, noting Ramsey’s determination to solve every case she is assigned.
“Jordan is a person that you know has your back day in and day out,” Bass said. “She takes pride in her work and serves the city of Pulaski to the fullest. It is an honor to work with her every day, and I am proud to call her my friend.”
Ramsey and wife, Maddie Holt, will celebrate their first year of marriage this November. In their free time, they love spending time on the Tennessee River in Rogersville, Ala.
An avid athlete and sports fan, Ramsey especially loves basketball. She played in high school and for the RedHawks, and enjoys refereeing as well as mentoring children in the sport. She also enjoys football and rooting for the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Titans. As a crossfit athlete, she has entered competitions for the fitness sport.
“Jordan absolutely deserves this honor,” friend Olivia Officer said. “At a time when there is so much scrutiny around her job, she doesn’t stop. Jordan is the one woman investigator on the Pulaski PD and this means she works every sex case, child abuse, domestic violence, etc. During sensitive times, women victims need a woman to advocate for them.
“To know her is to love her. She is full of joy, and loves every person in her life fully. Outside of the job, you will never catch Jordan not laughing, smiling and cutting up. I am privileged to call her a friend, and proud of her steadfast service to our community.”
