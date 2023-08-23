While elected officials within a city are usually recognized throughout the community, those working in the background are not always as well known.
When someone devotes 50 years to that entity, they should be acknowledged; Citizen Judy Riggin is one such person.
On June 18, 1973, Riggin began her career as a bookkeeper for the City of Pulaski in the recorder’s office. She was promoted to assistant city recorder Jan. 15, 1985.
Not only her nominator, former Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford, who was with the city for 12 years, but others who have worked alongside Riggin for years wanted to acknowledge her years of service and dedication as well.
“Judy is the kindest and most hard-working employee that I have ever had the privilege to work with,” City Administrator Terry Harrison said. “Her attention to detail is unsurpassed.
“The City of Pulaski has been blessed to have this dedicated employee who has serviced the citizens of this community, the elected officials and city employees.”
Riggin has received other recognitions in the past as well. Those honors include the Distinguished Service Award and an acknowledgment for her years of service by the Tennessee Association of Clerks and Recorders in 1998.
“Judy has been the wizard behind the curtain at City Hall for 50 years — behind the scenes, out of the public eye, day in and day out, committed to protecting the interests of city and citizens,” Alderman Ricky Keith said. “A faithfulness and commitment that not only reflects the character she has but also the ‘let’s have fun’ side that reveals the character she is.”
For those who do not know Riggin on a personal or work basis, know that if you are or have been a citizen of Pulaski within the last 50 years, she has probably done something to assist you in some way.
“Mrs. Judy Riggin is such a ray of sunshine!” Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley said. “Every time I see Mrs. Riggin she has a smile on her face and a warm greeting. In my time as mayor, she has already been a tremendous help in my administration. The wealth of knowledge she has obtained in her 50 years of employment at the City of Pulaski is unbelievable.
“She is always willing to help anyone in any way possible. It is safe to say that she is without a doubt the glue that holds our office together, and it is an honor to be able to serve alongside her.”
