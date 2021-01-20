While many recognize and will not likely forget the toils 2020 plagued them with, how inspiring it is to learn of someone who chose to represent the good in humanity by dedicating her time and efforts to a greater cause.
That citizen is 14-year-old Richland student Katelyn Bass who organized a fund-raiser last fall to benefit the Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt for the Pediatric Cancer Center — a concept she not only thought of but one she organized and volunteered with.
“The students at Richland and Summertown Schools sponsored a gold-out game, that was supposed to be played Sept. 11 at Richland School, for the awareness of childhood cancer,” Richland School counselor Jeanne James said. “Katelyn coordinated with both schools to sell shirts that would ensure that the maximum amount of money would be raised.”
Bass’s younger brother, J.C., previously had a brain tumor removed, and James added that is why this project was “very dear to her heart.”
“Seeing what her brother and our family went through and wanting to help other kids like him” has been Bass’s inspiration, mother Amy Bass said.
That motivation and vigorous effort raised $2,202, which Bass presented to doctors from Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital Sept. 25, 2020.
“Katelyn Bass is one of the most tenacious young ladies that I have had the pleasure to work with,” James professed. “She is eager to collaborate with others and go the extra mile to benefit the student body at Richland School.”
Bass also contributes her time to being a leader in the Peer Tutor Program and participating in the Raider Nation Principal’s Positive Advisory Council.
“Katelyn has a passion for helping others,” James added. “Katelyn is always willing to volunteer for any project that is asked of her.”
Now in eighth grade, Bass is an honor roll and Beta Club student who aspires to be a federal prosecutor. Her extracurricular activities include basketball, softball, Ms. Football water girl, middle school yearbook editor, PPAC, FCA and student council.
“Katelyn is a pleasure to have in class,” Richland teacher Beth Hall said. “She is a very conscientious student and also enjoys helping her classmates and teachers.”
In Bass’s free time, her mother said she likes to play sports and spend time with her family and friends.
This ambitious student’s family of four also includes father Kenneth, and what a wonderful contribution they are for the community in which they live.
Along with those who collaborated in the fund-raiser with her, Bass did what she could to make 2020 a better year for others.
“Richland school is very proud of the hard work, determination and dedication of one of our own Raiders,” James concluded.
