Giles County District Level PreK-4 Teacher of the Year Katelyn Wear has made the most of her three and-a-half years at Pulaski’s Southside Elementary School. The third grade math, science and social studies teacher is living her childhood dream.
“As a young girl, I knew I wanted to be a teacher,” Wear shared. “One of my favorite memories growing up was getting out the chalkboard, lining up the stuffed animals and trying to teach them what I had learned that day at school.
“The ‘want’ to be a teacher grew over the years with all of my elementary school teachers. There was one teacher who really made an impact on my life and the decision to become a teacher; her name is Mrs. Magrini. Mrs. Magrini had an infectious smile and desire to educate ALL students. Every day she instilled life lessons and how to work hard, all while letting us know how special, beautiful and loved we all were. ”
Wear received her bachelor’s in elementary education, K-5, from Martin Methodist College, now UT Southern.
“My teaching philosophy is to create an environment that produces lifelong learners,” Wear explained. “I want my students to love learning just as much as they love playing with their friends or extracurricular activities.
“We strive to make every day a great day and to create a positive learning environment. Every morning, we choose one aspect of ourselves that we can work on and strive to do so throughout our day. Building relationships is the key to our success. Every day is a new day that is filled with new opportunities, and we try to make the most of them within our four walls.”
Those efforts have not gone unnoticed.
“Ms. Wear builds a little family in her classroom early in the year,” SES Principal Carmen Hayes said. “She refers to her students as ‘friends’ and very quickly communicates her expectations for her students. Mutual respect is evident within her classroom culture. Despite her calm and quiet demeanor, she has excellent classroom management.
“Her students work very hard for her and always rise to her expectations. Ms. Wear is committed to presenting engaging lessons, and her students are frequently seen explaining their mathematical understanding with one another.
“Students feel comfortable taking risks and answer freely in her room. Ms. Wear is such an asset to our SES family.”
Originally from Killen, Ala., Wear now lives in Pulaski. She grew up in a bustling household with parents, Matt and Christy Wear; brothers, Joey and Trevor; and sister Jessica.
In her spare time, she loves walks with her dog, Lucy, playing volleyball in the fall and going to the gym. She also enjoys outdoor pursuits, and that is where you’re sure to find her in the summer months.
