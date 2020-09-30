This week’s Citizen Spotlight shines brightly on 20-year-old college sophomore Keidron Turner.
Speaking to him just one day after he moved back into the Belmont University Dorms in Nashville, this life-long Pulaski native was surprised and humbled at the news of his nomination and recognition.
Politics and public law are the areas he’s delving into, which comes as no surprise. This young man was the driving force behind last month’s “Take a Stand Pulaski: A March for Equality,” bringing peaceful recognition to the constant injustices black people experience every day, with the hope the event would serve as a catalyst to begin healing and encourage healthy conversations.
“I think it helped a lot that naturally I’m just not a violent person,” Turner explained. “I try my best not to offend anyone or be violent in any way; I just have a peaceful demeanor.
“For me, I think talking about myself is hard. I’ve heard from countless other people that I’m a very smart, gentle person; I have a big brain and big ideas. If it’s an idea that will hurt someone or cause harm, I’m not going to do it. But, with politics you have to pick a side. I respect everyone’s other opinions enough that I’m not screaming at them.
“When I came to Belmont, taking that first political science class and having similar conversations with other people like me, whether on the same side or across the aisle, I got to see what happens when you have positive conversations like that. Civil discourse is not seen in Pulaski because it’s a hot-button.”
Turner continued, “When the death of George Floyd happened, I was fed up like everybody else. Another person tragically dies at the hands of police brutality and racism. You see the protests and riots and realize Pulaski hasn’t done anything. Blatant fear of racist people coming to the march was there, and we didn’t have the advertising impact there to fan those flames. It’s another point Pulaski can take to show we’ve grown out of our past.”
As one of the main organizers, Turner started first with an online petition that began in June.
“Within the first four hours we’d collected over a thousand signatures, and I was shocked. I’m grateful we’re getting things done... I didn’t think things would happen so quickly. It was a surreal experience, and I’m glad I had the chance.
“One organization said they couldn’t be a part officially, but they wanted to help — just as people. From the end of June until Aug. 15, we just worked together to get it moving.”
When asked if he felt disappointment when participating organizations wanted to remain nameless, he took it in stride, considering the big picture.
“For the most part I understand where they’re coming from; it’s the history of Pulaski that gives off the connotation that if we do things like this, negativity will result. For me, I feel like the cause is bigger than me being afraid of rumors. It’s a deeper thing that can help the betterment of all citizens of Pulaski, not just me not doing it because I’m afraid. I feel like we should do it for the betterment of the whole. Where would society be if we were to back off? The only way to get people on your side is to lead by example; you’re willing to step on coals, too. You just hope they follow.”
Turner acknowledges the group was not surprised by the push back they received that day, reiterating this is the beginning of understanding.
“We expected some people to show up being unsupportive — we didn’t expect the aggressiveness of the crowd. It was a surreal experience to see this is truly what lies under the happy faces we see every day. That showed us that day that something needs to happen. I think that got some people to cross lines and join us.”
Throughout the interview, Turner remained upbeat and consistent, without a single ounce of pretense or ill will towards anyone who may have opposing views. In fact, he’s keeping it simple and focusing on the good works to come, sheepishly acknowledging the Citizen Spotlight accolade, if at all.
“Personally, I don’t know if I deserve it yet. There’s still so much work to be done for change in Pulaski. It’s great, but there’s more to do.”
To Turner, it’s all about small victories and lasting impact.
“I think the next step logistically is to make sure we get people registered to vote. I think that’s always the next step after energetic events like this; getting people to the polls will enact change... reach out to the community and get people registered.
“[The] City Council is also discussing coming up with a diversity committee to address minority communities and the black population in town. We want to make sure this gets done, and done right, making sure that process stays on the right tracks moving forward.”
Lasting impact will include his studies at Belmont, gaining knowledge with intention and never losing sight of that greater good, and remaining grateful for a summer that was well spent, indeed.
“Trying to reach out to more people to get more peaceful conversation going on both sides, that’s what the march showed us. Civil discourse without yelling and throwing things; more town hall meetings would open up a better chance to heal. You can have all these actions, but without a good dialogue, that wound is never going to heal fully, without getting that dialogue with each other... Correcting history, but making sure we add, too.”
If you would like to register to vote in the General Election coming up Nov. 3, visit turbovote.org. Registration deadline is quickly approaching, Oct. 5. Early voting begins Oct. 14, and absentee ballots must be requested by Oct. 27.
