Whether it’s Special Olympics or Free Dental Day, chances are if help is needed, you’ll find Richland School Valedictorian Kenlee Hall (with first cousin Special Olympic athlete Luke Gibson) ready and willing to lend a hand. The dedicated athlete, student and volunteer has big plans for her future. Submitted
Citizen Kenlee Hall, daughter of Chad and Beth Hall, is a young woman with a future that looks bright. Her hard work and determination, academically and in every other aspect of her life, has landed her the top honor as Richland High School’s valedictorian for this year’s graduating class.
“When you look up the word determination in the dictionary, you find a picture of Kenlee Hall,” RHS Principal Micah Landers said. “It has been a great experience to see Kenlee grow, mature and chase her dreams while being a consistent part of the Raider Nation.
“Kenlee never shies away from responsibility and will often take on responsibility at a personal sacrifice. I know she will be missed, but we are all anxious to see what her future holds.”
Kenlee is the granddaughter of Billy and Cindy Kennedy, the late Sharon Kennedy, Charles and Elwanda Hall and the late Ellen Hall, all of whom are surely excited at what the future holds for the motivated young lady.
“Kenlee has not yet decided where she will attend college, but she plans to major in biology on a pre-dental track, with a minor in special education,” mom Beth Hall said. “She hopes to eventually become a pediatric dentist and focus special office hours for special needs children.”
Older sister to Kylee, 16, and Kaylee, 12, Kenlee is an active member of First Baptist Church, Pulaski.
“I’ve known Kenlee for years of attending church together, having her as a student and watching her serve as our Student Council president (which I sponsor), and I’ve often wondered, ‘When does this girl sleep?!’” RHS teacher Jennifer Hawkins shared. “When Kenlee takes on a task, she goes all in and pushes to do so with excellence. Many will never understand the hours of dedication she commits to give, even if it will go unnoticed.”
That dedication is especially evident with one glance at Kenlee’s resume, which consists of a plethora of clubs, awards, honors and community service activities. They include, just to name a few: member and athletic coach of the Premier Athletics All-Star gym in Columbia for seven seasons as an athlete and coach; a five-year member of the Richland Varsity Cheerleading squad, three as co-captain and captain; Tennessee All-State cheerleading team and Tennessee Cheerleader of the Year; the RHS Track Team; Pulaski Exchange Club Student of the Month and Year; as well as FCA, HOSA, Chemistry Club, Art Club and FCCLA.
She is a member of the Beta Club and, as a four-year Raider Renaissance Gold Card recipient, has maintained a 4.0 GPA for all her years at RHS. She is a
four-year member of the student council and has been the student body president for the last two years. She also served on the Bank of Frankewing Student Advisory Board and participated in the Giles Youth Leadership program.
She has served with her church’s Unlimited Special Needs Ministry since 2018; volunteered with Free Dental Day, Giles County Special Olympics, the Help Center and as a cheer coach at Richland Elementary; made donations of socks and blankets to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and worked tirelessly in many other capacities.
If all of this is any indicator, the future is bright for Kenlee Hall, and we wish her luck after graduation!
