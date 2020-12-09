Following in his family’s footsteps, 91-year-old Citizen Kenneth (Ken) Edmundson is a fourth-generation Mason and has served as Worshipful Master at Bethel’s Masonic Lodge, F. & A.M. 194.
The Bethel chapter was founded in 1850 and still holds meetings in its original building.
“This year the Bethel Lodge is honoring a fellow Mason of long standing in the chapter, Mr. Kenneth Alphaus Edmundson,” brother Louie Jones Edmundson said. “…[The lodge] has had many members who have distinguished themselves by their professional achievements, contributions to their communities and service within the ranks of the Masonic order.”
Being a citizen of Bethel, Edmundson attended school there until going to Giles County High School and then onward to earn a degree from Vanderbilt University in civil engineering.
After completing school, he was employed by the Wolverine Copper Tubing Plant in Decatur, Ala., for several years. He then went on to accept and retire from a senior position as an avionics specialist at Redstone Arsenal.
Respected as his grandfather, Elihu Edmundson, and his father, Dr. Louie Edmundson, before him, “Ken has continued in the family tradition of service and leadership as a Mason at Bethel, serving in the ranks and as Worshipful Master of the chapter,” Edmundson added.
“His seventy years of active membership, a milestone reached by few, makes him a living link between the past and present in the history of the organization.”
No other member has served 70 years in a Masonic lodge in the state of Tennessee, Bethel lodge member Alfred Harris said.
Edmundson, also known as a family man, has a son, a daughter and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“He is a really good person,” Harris included, adding that, with the Bethel location being one of the few lodges left in Tennessee, “we’ve managed to hold on for a long time.”
“The Bethel Masons, their lodge still going strong after its founding 170 years ago and one of only 93 lodges now active in the state, are proud to have Ken Edmundson enlisted in their rolls, to have had the pleasure of knowing and working with him for the many years of their association with him and to be privileged to offer their enthusiastic tribute in his honor,” Edmundson declared.
