Citizen Kimberly Bond Belew is known for her kindness and forthright advice. She has a variety of talents, which she uses in service to others. There is no end to what this energetic mother and grandmother can do.
“She is equally the kindest person you will ever meet as well as the most ‘take no crap,’” friend and business partner Megan Morris shared. “She has no problem being brutally honest, but also knows when there is no point in saying anything and can keep her mouth shut.”
The friendship has been a long lasting one and has carried over into a business relationship. Belew was Morris’ cheer coach at Minor Hill School 25 years ago. Today, the pair run Anointed Athletics, a cheer, gymnastics and ninja warrior studio in Pulaski.
Morris even credits Belew for her own marriage.
“When [William and I] were in youth group together, we went on a mission trip to Mexico,” Morris said. “We were just two stupid teenagers who were, of course, not ready for a mature relationship. We were fighting and I was ready to break up with him. But [Belew] pulled me aside and told me that if I wanted to be in an adult relationship, then I needed to act like an adult and face him with whatever problems we were having and not just cut ties and run. We had to talk through it and figure it out. And if it ended after that, it ended, but at least we could say we tried. So, we talked it out, and 18 years later we are still together.”
Belew graduated from Giles County High and furthered her education at the University of North Alabama.
“She has had a LOT of careers besides cheer,” Morris said. “She used to be a travel agent for celebrities! She’s got lots of great stories. She coached cheer at Minor Hill School for years, then at GCHS, and owned her own gym for several years.”
Described as a very creative person, Belew loves to craft and paint. In her down time, you’re likely to find her on the water, at the beach or river.
She and husband Bruce have five children and two grandchildren.
“There are very few adults in my life who made the difference she did,” Morris said. “She is the reason I do this; I want to be for other kids what she was to me.”
