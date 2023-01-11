Landon Church is a young man who lives by example. Whether he is at school, with friends or with family, he steps up to help wherever there is a need of any kind.
Nominated by Richland School Library Media Specialist Missy Locke, it’s clear the young man has made an impression.
“I am nominating Landon Church who is an 11th grader at Richland School,” Locke said. “We are short two custodians and he has stepped up to help in any way he can.”
“Landon has continued to impress me as the school year has progressed,” Richland School Principal Micah Landers said. “He loves the school, and he believes in treating others the way you would like to be treated. We have struggled with having a custodian this semester and Landon has been so kind and humble in volunteering to help out in any way he can.”
Church has also taken an active role in the revival of the school’s newspaper.
“He has been very active in starting the school newspaper back up,” Landers said. “He is just a very kind and supportive person.”
Church holds a special place in the heart of parent and school volunteer Terri Montero and her family.
“He has helped us at the baseball, soccer and football concession stands, showing up right after school to assist with setup, prepping, cooking and whatever is needed,” Montero shared. “He doesn’t even play any of those sports!”
Church’s efforts to pitch in go beyond school functions.
“When my husband had surgery on his foot earlier this year, Landon helped with a couple of remodeling jobs and was willing to be a runner or learn what to do in order to help,” Montero added. “He has spent a lot of time with us at our home and is just as helpful there. He will walk dogs, help in the kitchen or just help hand tools while the guys are fixing a truck. He is always willing to step in and help without even being asked — not many kids his age are like that nowadays.”
The rest of the Richland School staff are just as impressed by Church’s willingness to be helpful.
“I am so proud of Landon and how he has stepped up to assist with cleaning our school,” Secretary Debbie Underwood said. “He takes such pride in every task and does it with a smile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.