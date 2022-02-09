For five decades, the Gibson brothers have been associated with auto repair in Giles County. But with retirement looming, brothers Butch, Larry and Harold are ready to spend a little more time relaxing and enjoying the fruits of their labor.
Citizen Larry Gibson started in the car business at an early age.
“Larry started working for his dad in the service station business, pumping gas,” brother Butch explained. “He was so little, he had to stand on a milk crate in order to wash the windshield.”
That learning experience taught him that customer service comes first.
“Larry never turned down a customer, meaning many times he took in work that he knew he would never get paid for, because he cared about his customers,” niece Crystal Gibson Greene added. “He would work 12- and 14-hour days to get the work done, and he never left anyone stranded on the road; he answered calls 24 hours a day.
Since the opening of the Alignment Center, Larry has managed that arm of the business, while always “treating his customers and employees with respect.”
Larry is married to wife Lisa Garner Gibson and has a son, Wesley Gibson, and a daughter, Amber Gibson. He also has four grandchildren, Dylan Gibson, Shawn Gibson, Reese Crabtree and Cadee Schrimsher.
Like his brothers, Larry is a Giles County High School graduate and a huge Tennessee Volunteers fan. Aside from spending time with his family, he loves spending time on the river at nearby Rogersville, Ala., and plans to spend a lot of time there fishing and boating during his retirement.
“I have always been so proud of my dad,” daughter Amber Gibson shared. “He has taught my brother Wesley and I what hard work is all about. Watching him leave the job that he has been so committed to has been hard, but he has done his time and it is time for him to rest and relax.”
All three brothers are known for their sense of humor and the pranks they have initiated over the years amongst family and friends.
“Larry borrowed sport wheels from his brother Harold, but he was not the best at returning things,” Greene said. “So one night, while Larry was sleeping, Harold jacked up the car, removed all the wheels and left the car sitting on the ground.”
“Larry woke up and was so mad,” brother Butch recalled. “He also borrowed my new mower and when I saw him at work the next day I said to him, ‘you did put up my lawn mower and did not leave it sitting in the rain?’ Larry left work and drove home and put my mower up.”
As brothers do, they’re also quick to tease.
“Harold and I joke with Larry and tell him we think he gets his strength from his ponytail,” Butch said. “You have to know Larry to appreciate that comment; his hair has always been very important to him.”
With the businesses closing after all these years, there has been much time spent looking back.
“We have laughed a lot, talking about memories,” Butch said. “We have worked together for 54 years, and the three of us have a deep love for each other.”
