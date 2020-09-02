Richland High School Algebra I teacher Leigh Anne Bailey was honored as the school’s 2020 Teacher of the Year for grades nine-12. She was also chosen as the district level Teacher of the Year for that category.
“Mrs. Bailey always comes into work each day with a great attitude, which helps to improve our school’s culture,” Assistant Principal Scott Blair said. “She is always prepared in the classroom and continues to implement new strategies to improve student learning.”
The native born Giles county teacher is a 1988 graduate of the school where she now teaches. During her 11-year teaching career, she has taught everything from Pre-Algebra through Calculus. She received her bachelor’s in secondary math from the University of Athens and later obtained a master’s in administration and supervision from Tennessee State University.
“My decision to become an educator was the direct result of having some wonderful teachers throughout my school experience,” Bailey said. “Like many of them, I want to make a positive impact on the lives of my students. Not only do I want to make learning math meaningful for my students, I want to help educate them in becoming productive citizens as well.”
Colleague and friend Jennifer Hawkins admires Bailey’s talents with her pupils.
“Due to her dedication, organization and love for students, Leigh Anne is a fantastic addition to our math department,” Hawkins said. “She strives to make her students’ well-being a priority and is not afraid to try new things to make their school experience more enjoyable. She is a great team player who is willing to collaborate with and learn from other colleagues.”
Education is a family affair in the Bailey household. Husband Scott Bailey is a teacher at Brideforth Middle School. Son Blake is pursuing higher education as he enters his sophomore year of college at Columbia State this fall, while daughter Grayson will be starting her junior year at RHS where she plays on the Lady Raiders soccer team. They are active members of Destiny Church in Columbia.
“Miss Leigh Anne is a special soul who is outgoing and friendly,” said fellow teacher Bob Ainsworth. “She came to Richland a couple of years back and we hit it off immediately. She thinks of others before herself and she always has a smile for everyone she meets. She is a priceless Christian sister.”
Bailey’s philosophy is a simple one.
“My philosophy has always been based on ‘I do, we do, you do.’ This simply means that I show the students how to do it, then the students do the lesson with me and then they work independently or in groups on what they have learned.”
The philosophy may be ‘simple,’ but it has proven effective. According to Blair, Bailey is an asset to the school.
“She genuinely cares about each one of her students and we are lucky to have her at Richland.”
