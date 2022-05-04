Over the past several years, music and art programs have been disappearing from curricula all over the country. But the music program at Minor Hill School is alive and well thanks to the hard work and dedication of MHS’s 2022 Teacher of the Year for grades 5-8, Leigh Anne Willingham, who was also chosen as the overall district-level winner for Giles in grades 5-8.
“Mrs. Willingham weaves music throughout our building,” MHS Principal Lance Evans said. “She is a great team player who goes above and beyond expectations every day.”
For the past 18 years, Willingham has taught general music to grades K-8 at the school, educating her students in the joys of music through chorus, guitar and piano.
“I absolutely love teaching music,” Willingham explained. “There is no better feeling in the world than watching a student learn and succeed musically. This quote says it all for me: ‘Music is a more potent instrument than any other for education, because rhythm and harmony find their way into the inward places of the soul.’ — Plato.”
The music educator received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education (PK-12) from the University of North Alabama. She is a member of the Pi Kappa Lambda Music Honor Society, has earned the Orff Schulwerk Level 1 Certification from Samford University and is a Google Certified Educator, Levels 1 and 2.
Willingham was inspired to her profession by her own piano teacher.
“My piano teacher, Miss Kelly, inspired me to become a teacher,” she said. “She was very strict and expected me to practice, but was always so proud when I played something well.
“She made me work hard and instilled a lifelong love of music that I still carry with me today. Miss Kelley wore an orchid in her hair and always had mascara under her eyes. I wanted to play the piano as well as she did, but decided to skip the orchid, however; there are days when I have mascara under my eyes.”
Willingham made an early start at teaching, beginning with those in her own neighborhood.
“I began my teaching career around the age of 7 by giving piano lessons to everyone in my neighborhood. Miss Kelly took great delight in this and told me that she was so proud of me.”
Married to husband Greg for 33 years, they are the proud parents of two sons, James and Joseph. James and wife Hannah recently welcomed son Lucas James, with whom Willingham will no doubt share her love of music.
“He is so precious and I’m proud to be his granny!”
In her free time, Willingham enjoys spending time with her family and friends as well as the family dogs, June Bug and Daisy Doodle, and grand-dog Lucy. She also writes music and children’s stories as well.
She is an active member of Elkmont UMC, where she has been the pianist for many years and directs the children’s choir. She is also a member of the praise and worship band, City of Refuge.
“Mrs. Willingham’s value to MHS is immeasurable,” Evans concluded. “Our students and staff love her smile and daily words of encouragement.”
