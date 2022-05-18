Determination and hard work can make a difference in a student’s academic career. That can be said of 18-year-old Richland High School senior Lilly Baron who is the Class of 2022’s valedictorian.
Realizing her interest in a field earlier in her academia, Richland High School Athletic Trainer Zach Bailey said Baron became the football manager in sixth grade and has held that position ever since.
He said Baron is “very organized, very driven” and assists him as a student athletic trainer.
“She’s got a bright future ahead of her,” Bailey said.
“Lilly is a jewel,” Richland Principal Micah Landers said. “Self-motivated, industrious, kind-hearted and intelligent.”
Landers said Baron has been accepted and has enrolled at the University of Georgia and is “working on securing a position as an athletic trainer with the football team, which should tell you a little about who she is.”
“She has always been an overachiever from preschool and everything,” mother Dawn Baron said, adding that her daughter was always the teacher’s helper.
Winning contests at 2 years old for her counting abilities, Baron said her daughter has been “like a little sponge just trying to absorb everything that she can.”
Baron was born in Illinois and, in 2014, moved to Giles County and began her fifth grade year at Richland, her mother said.
Richland head football coach Nick Patterson said Baron was the football manager when he arrived four and-a-half years ago.
“Phenomenal job at that, phenomenal job being involved with the football program in all aspects for me,” Patterson said. “One of the best managers I’ve ever had in 30 something years of coaching.”
He added that it will be an honor for her to work with the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Baron plans to obtain a degree in kinesiology, Bailey said, adding that “she is one of the most hardworking kids I have been around, she is extremely intelligent and always lending a hand… doing something for somebody.”
He said he wanted to make sure he “gave credit where credit is due.”
Baron seems to make a lasting impression on those who have taught her along the way as well.
“Lilly is one of those students who is effortlessly intelligent,” Richland teacher Beth Johnson said. “She is dedicated and driven to have a career in medicine and with her eye on that goal and head in the books, she will succeed.”
“Lilly is always smiling, whether it be in class or not,” Baron’s freshman teacher Javis Olson said. “She is the kind of teenager that everyone loves.
“Lilly is kind to others, willing to lend a helping hand, respectful and obviously studious.”
As Richland’s valedictorian, Baron has set some pretty high standards for those who will follow behind her.
“She spends all her time at school helping somebody out,” Bailey said, adding that he doesn’t know how she keeps up with it all.
This honor student also found time to play soccer for the school and all those who spoke about Baron were just as perplexed as Bailey by her ability to accomplish all that she did.
“It’s not like she does everything that she does half-heartedly or anything else, she does it to the best of her ability and whole-heartedly,” Baron said. “I’m a little biased, but I’m just saying she is pretty special.”
“An outstanding young lady,” Patterson said. “We are a little bit lost without her…
“Hate to see her go, but glad she is going to do big things and represent Richland well.”
“Wise beyond her years, as my dad would say,” Landers said. “I look forward to seeing what her future holds.”
“The sky is the limit,” her mother concluded. “I think that anything she puts her mind to she won’t give up until she accomplishes it.”
