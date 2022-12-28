Pulaski Elementary School special education teacher Linda Faulk was selected as the school’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.

“Linda Faulk serves her students with integrity and consistency,” PES special education teacher Patricia Marston said. “She is the example of a dedicated teacher.”

