Pulaski Elementary School special education teacher Linda Faulk was selected as the school’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.
“Linda Faulk serves her students with integrity and consistency,” PES special education teacher Patricia Marston said. “She is the example of a dedicated teacher.”
Faulk’s education includes a B.S.Ed. in Special Education from the University of Georgia, a M.A. in Special Education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, a certification in Early Childhood Special Education from the University of Alabama, an Ed.S. in Educational Leadership from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and additional training in Autism from Emory University, the Bauduin School at Nova Southeastern University, Glenwood Behavioral Health Center, Vanderbilt University and Alabama Autism Academy.
“Mrs. Linda is a die-hard... one fantastic lady when it comes to the specific needs of her class,” Brenda Rutherford said.
Currently in her seventh year at PES, Faulk’s career includes 30 years as a special educator in Alabama, five years as a part-time adjunct instructor in special education at Athens State University, three years as owner/service provider of Learning Curve Instructional Services LLC that provided contract special education services to public schools and one-and-a-half years as a resource teacher at Fayetteville Middle School.
“I believe that all children can learn, but some will learn more than others and some learn in a different way,” Faulk said. “My goal for each student is to start where they are and take them as far as they go.
“I believe that it is important for students with disabilities to be as independent as possible, and in order to do this, they need to learn how to work and communicate their wants and needs in an appropriate manner.”
Faulk was inspired to become a teacher early in her life.
“My younger brother had difficulty learning to read and that sparked my initial interest in teaching,” she said. “Special education was not mandated at that time, and we moved to access a pilot special education program for him that was not available in our home state. He attended the program for a year and during that time he learned to read.
“I was so impressed by his teacher and wanted to be just like her,” Faulk said.
Outside of teaching, Faulk enjoys spending time with her family, reading, playing guitar, needlework and scrapbooking.
Faulk and husband Roger are members of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church and currently reside in Decatur, Ala. They have two grown daughters — “both are nurses and both are married to engineers” — and two “very spoiled dogs.”
