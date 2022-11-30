Logan Pope is a young woman who, no matter what is going on in her own life, is always thinking of the things she can do for others. That is why her parents, Chris and Calista Pope, nominated her for Citizen Spotlight.
“We nominated her for her kindness to others and selflessness,” her mom shared. “We are proud parents and would like her to be recognized and maybe her story will inspire more young people to give back to the community.”
The young single mother to daughter Hadleigh is a 2014 graduate of Giles County High School and has been employed by Pulaski Natural Gas for the past six years. Not only is she devoted to her family, but she is devoted to her community as well.
“She might not have a lot,” mom Calista said, “but she gives everything she has to others.”
Pope recently organized and put together the Second Annual Narrow Path Vendor Event for The Pouring Spot that raised $3,000 in donations.
“I asked her why she does this and her answer was, ‘I just wanted to do something to give back to my community and The Pouring Spot,’” her mom said.
Pope is an active member of Wales Baptist Church where she regularly contributes to fund-raisers like the one that sent members of the church to Guatemala to help build churches and schools. She also teaches the 3- and 4-year-old Awana’s class.
Passing on her love for community service, she and daughter Haleigh always adopt from the Angel Tree program to supply children with gifts for Christmas.
Aside from spending time with friends and family, in her free time she loves to cook and go camping. Her love for the out-of-doors often finds her outside, working on the farm or riding ATV’s.
Pope quietly and generously reaches out to those in need, anytime and anywhere.
“She is always putting others before her self,” her mom concluded.
