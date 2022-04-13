Citizen MaeLee Williamson recently competed in the Tennessee State 4-H Public Speaking competition where she took top honors and was named the 2022 Ninth Grade Tennessee State Public Speaking winner.
Out of more than 60,000 speeches given in local clubs across the state, MaeLee had the distinction of being one of just 24 competitors invited to participate as a Senior High Division Public Speaking finalist at the Tennessee State 4-H Congress, before moving on to win the overall top honor.
“Out of my 35 years of working at the Giles County Extension office, this is the first time Giles County 4-H had a member make it to the state level in public speaking,” Giles Extension Director Kevin Rose said. “So it is a historic event for MaeLee to win this top honor.”
The 4-H Honor Club and All Star member has always focused on the institution’s motto, “Learning by Doing” while “Making the Best Better.”
“MaeLee was introduced to 4-H at a very young age and her first memories of competing in 4-H events date back to the age of 4 years old when her older cousin assisted her in showing beef cattle during the Pee Wee division at 4-H livestock shows,” explained mom Karla Williamson. “This sparked her love for all things 4-H and she has had the honor of continuing the tradition by assisting her younger sister during the Pee Wee division at cattle shows.”
MaeLee may have started out with cattle shows, but she wants everyone to know that 4-H is all-encompassing.
“Most people think the organization is focused on agriculture only,” she said. “But there are so many other areas that students can explore through 4-H. Public speaking is one of the project areas highlighted each year during the monthly meetings. I did not want to participate in public speaking when I officially joined 4-H in the fourth grade, yet my parents encouraged me to try it once.
“I was convinced I would hate it and would mess up, but I didn’t, and it opened up a whole new world for me. My goal has been to make it to the National 4-H competition in Denver, Colo., so I am now one step closer to reaching that personal goal.
“Competing in 4-H events is so much fun, but the best part is meeting other 4-H members, who I have no doubt will turn into lifelong friends.”
The 14-year-old 4-H Honor Club and All Star member is the daughter of Daryl and Karla Williamson of Pulaski. She has a younger brother, Avery, and younger sister, Elina. Together, they are the fourth generation living on their family’s cattle farm.
In her spare time, MaeLee loves to play soccer, read, bake, shop, write, travel and spend time with family and friends. She also enjoys performing with STAAR Theatre and is cast as the lead role in the upcoming production of “Disney Jr.’s Little Mermaid.”
Her favorite subject is debate and, in the future, she would love to attend UT Southern or Vanderbilt to become a professional counselor or attorney.
One of Williamson’s recent 4-H projects had her lending a hand in spreading the importance of ATV Safety via the “Ride-On TN ATV Safety Program” in connection with Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and Richland FFA.
“This year, my family and I wrote and illustrated a children’s storybook titled, ‘Once Upon an ATV,’” MaeLee explained. “It will be an easy tool for teaching important topics surrounding ATV safety.”
The book was published April 1. For anyone interested in acquiring a copy, call Giles Extension at 363-3523 or visit Ride-On TN ATV Safety social media pages @atvgiles.
“MaeLee’s excitement for 4-H is highly contagious and she would love to see more Giles County students and volunteers actively involved in the club,” her mother concluded.
