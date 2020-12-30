When a skillset runs deep, one may possess an internal compass that helps navigate their career choice — an inspired path if you will.
Some may even say teaching is a calling or mission in one’s life. Such is the case for Elkton Elementary School’s 2020 Teacher of the Year for grades Pre-K-four.
“I have wanted to be a teacher for most of my life,” second grade teacher Mary Beth Barrett said.
This desire has aided in her abilities as an educator.
“Mary Beth Barrett is an outstanding teacher, leader and coworker,” EES Bookkeeper Carrie Hood said. “She is loving and compassionate to all her students, as well as her peers.
“She is an advocate for her profession and her co-workers, always willing to help.”
Barrett has been teaching at EES for the past four years and taught at Charleston Elementary in Charleston, Miss., for the two years prior. Her education includes a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies Elementary Education from Middle Tennessee State University (2011).
With a keen understanding of what it takes to be an instructor, Barrett applies a working strategy to her classroom.
“My teaching strategy is to meet the needs of students to achieve mastery and success in their learning,” Barrett affirmed.
This is something she has observed along the way.
“There have been many educators that I have looked up to in my education that inspired me to choose teaching as my profession,” Barrett said.
Having returned to her old stomping grounds, she now educates and inspires in the area she herself grew up in.
“I am very proud to be a citizen and educator in Giles County,” Barrett added.
Since her return, Barrett’s work ethic and dedication have been welcomed.
“She is exceptional at building relationships with students and helping students develop connections between themselves, the school and other teachers,” Hood said. “Ms. Barrett builds student confidence with high, but obtainable expectations for each individual student.
“She exhibits a love for learning and knowledge that she passes on to her students.”
Known for her bright smile and greetings, Barrett also commits to heading up EES’s largest school year fund-raiser, the annual Elk Run.
“She puts in countless hours of her own time to make this a successful and fun event for our students,” Hood said. “As a teacher, leader and friend, Ms. Barrett spreads positivity with every interaction.”
Barrett is a member of Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church and resides in Giles County with 7-year-old daughter Laura Lee.
She is a benefit to Elkton Elementary and to the community as well.
“Her students — past and present — love her,” Hood declared.
