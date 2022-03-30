There is a saying about growing where you are planted, and Citizen Mary Beth Minatra has lived by this very example. The longtime resident of Ivy Crest celebrated her 19th anniversary this week at her adopted home.
Minatra moved into Ivy Crest after the death of her parents. She has bloomed there ever since. To say that she has made many close friends of the other residents and staff is an understatement. The list is long and grows on a daily basis.
“Mary Beth esteems others higher than herself,” Ivy Crest Administrative Assistant Lana McConnell explained.
Born and raised in Giles County and a graduate of Giles County High School, Minatra is a longtime member of First United Methodist Church.
She has adopted many hobbies that she enjoys. Reading is one of her great joys and she is very good at needle art, as is proven by her knitting and crocheting.
“She is very precise — she likes every “I” dotted and every “T” crossed — that’s our Mary Beth,” McConnell said. “She is an unselfish person, always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.”
“We are blessed to have Mary Beth with us — she is a great asset to us and we all love and respect her,” Director Diane Roberts concluded. “All of our Ivy Crest family here will be celebrating with her on her anniversary.”
