Longtime Ardmore, Tenn., City Recorder Mary Prier celebrates her retirement after nearly a half century of service to the community. Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnusson (at right) wished Prier well at the retirement party held in her honor last week. The devoted public servant (above with her family) looks forward to more time with her loved ones, spending time at home and traveling.   Submitted

Most people can’t recall what they were doing March 3, 1975. For Mary Prier, that date marked her first day of employment for the City of Ardmore, Tenn., in what would become 48 years of dedicated service to her community.

Born Feb. 17, 1949, to L.M. and Ida Newton, Prier was raised in Beech Hill, where she also attended high school. After graduation, she worked for a year at LeeMar Shirt Factory, and another year at Stanley Tools. 

