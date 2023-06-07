Longtime Ardmore, Tenn., City Recorder Mary Prier celebrates her retirement after nearly a half century of service to the community. Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnusson (at right) wished Prier well at the retirement party held in her honor last week. The devoted public servant (above with her family) looks forward to more time with her loved ones, spending time at home and traveling. Submitted
Most people can’t recall what they were doing March 3, 1975. For Mary Prier, that date marked her first day of employment for the City of Ardmore, Tenn., in what would become 48 years of dedicated service to her community.
Born Feb. 17, 1949, to L.M. and Ida Newton, Prier was raised in Beech Hill, where she also attended high school. After graduation, she worked for a year at LeeMar Shirt Factory, and another year at Stanley Tools.
On Feb. 2, 1968, she married Wayne Prier, and together they have seen their family grow to three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Starting out as the secretary for the City of Ardmore, Prier was instrumental in helping get grants completed to advance the city, and was also a part of the Ardmore Charities Group, which provided utility assistance, Christmas toys, food and other needs.
In 1992, she became the City Recorder, a title she holds now as she ends her career. Prier’s last, official act on the job was to swear in new City Recorder Kimberly Holladay at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s June meeting.
“Mary has done a very good job, and she’s had a very good day today,” Mayor Mike Magnusson said. “I hope she’s happy with the way things went.”
After serving under five different mayors over nearly half a century, Prier has decided to hang up her city recorder hat, having made a lasting impact on the growth and development of her community. City Hall and its inhabitants will no doubt feel her absence for some time, as she always had a ready smile for all who walked through the doors.
“Mary is nothing but professional and polite to everyone she meets,” City Court Clerk Lydia Randolf said.
The city held a retirement reception in her honor June 1. Many were in attendance, including Tennessee State Rep. Clay Doggett, who presented Prier with a special flag; Giles County Executive Graham Stowe; Blake Neely, field representative for Marsha Blackburn; former Ardmore Mayor Sandy Tillery; family; friends and a number of city officials and business owners. All praised the lengthy tenure and dedicated service that Prier has given to the City of Ardmore.
Prier said she appreciates “everything the city has done” for her, and looks forward to spending her retirement years enjoying her family, home and traveling. She enjoys being outdoors and loves working in her flower gardens.
So, how do you end a 48-year career? With a smile on your face, knowing you gave your all to a community who appreciates you. And that community wishes Mary Prier nothing but the best.
