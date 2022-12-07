Mary Smith Britton is a firm believer in teamwork and communication at every level. The Giles County School System’s 2022 Principal of the Year has proven over the years that connection and teamwork foster a sense of community that makes students successful and well-rounded, teaching them not only in their subject matter but that they are a larger part of the world.
“I, along with the Pulaski Elementary School family, believe the school, students, parents and community must work together to promote a positive environment conducive to learning in order for our community to grow,” Britton shared. “We model this daily as we welcome all of our students in the car lines and at the bus entrances. We make phone calls, home visits and work closely with others to offer support to our families.
“We share multiple sources of data to support academics, attendance and positive behaviors. I, along with the faculty and staff, believe everyone can learn and be successful at Pulaski Elementary School.”
Britton graduated from Martin Methodist College with her bachelor’s in education, and followed up with her master’s and educational specialist in administration and supervision from Tennessee State University.
She taught one year of special education in the Lewis County School System and 19 years of English and American History at Bridgeforth Middle School, before becoming principal of PES, where she is in her ninth year.
“Mary Britton, as a principal, is motivated and driven daily by the desire to see every student in the walls of the school succeed beyond even what we set for them,” PES first grade teacher Geri R. Poarch said. “She very obviously loves them deeply and dearly. Her example of unwavering faith in and adoration of our young people should be praised and emulated.” The Pulaski-native credits several of the educators in the Giles County School System with inspiring her career
path.
“I was so very fortunate to have had amazing educators during my school years at Pulaski Elementary, Bridgeforth and Giles County High School,” she said. “Each one inspired me in some way to be a teacher, and I learned something from each of them. I learned what I needed and saw what others needed to be successful in the classroom. I also had a wonderful family who supported all my efforts in becoming an educator.”
The youngest of five children born to Orlean Smith and the late Howard Neal Smith, she is married to Ronald Britton. They are parents to three children Madelyn, a student at UT Southern; Riley, a senior at Giles County High School and Carter, a freshmen at GCHS.
She is an active member of First Baptist Church of Pulaski. In her spare time, she enjoys camping and spending time with friends and family, as well as cheering on her boys at their soccer games. She also takes joy in cooking for friends and family, reading and gardening.
“Mrs. Britton works so hard at everything she does, and is not afraid to do anything that needs to be done at our school,” Brenda Rutherford said. “I feel like I’m with family when I’m with her, and that’s what she wants. From day one of her being at Pulaski Elementary, she has talked about how we are all a family. I love her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.