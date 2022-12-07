Mary Smith Britton is a firm believer in teamwork and communication at every level. The Giles County School System’s 2022 Principal of the Year has proven over the years that connection and teamwork foster a sense of community that makes students successful and well-rounded, teaching them not only in their subject matter but that they are a larger part of the world.

“I, along with the Pulaski Elementary School family, believe the school, students, parents and community must work together to promote a positive environment conducive to learning in order for our community to grow,” Britton shared. “We model this daily as we welcome all of our students in the car lines and at the bus entrances. We make phone calls, home visits and work closely with others to offer support to our families.  

image6 web.jpg

Pulaski Elementary School Principal Mary Smith Britton goes out of her way to make each of her students feel welcome and at home.   Submitted

