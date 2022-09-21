When Mason Wells’ grandmother, Paulette Bledsoe, retired from teaching, she began volunteering at the Giles County Public Library and with the local 4-H chapter. She intended to use those two outlets to keep in touch with her students and stay connected to her community.
Instead, a larger story took shape. As Mason accompanied his grandmother to each library or 4-H function, he got the opportunity to participate in new programs, make new friends and find his own ways to serve his community. Now, he’s become a valuable volunteer in his own right.
“Over a year ago, Mason began attending our Dungeons and Dragons club here at the library,” Teen Librarian Elizabeth Roller said. “He immediately struck me as a thoughtful young man with an abundance of artistic gifts.”
Before long, Mason started sharing his gifts with the library.
“He likes to do abstract art,” Library Director Cindy Nesbitt shared. “He allowed us to display some of his work in the teen area. Our summer reading program was called ‘Oceans of Possibilities.’ Mason came to help us paint shells and decorate for that.”
Mason began attending special events in order to lend a hand, both with and without his grandmother. Teresa Burns, the library’s program coordinator, recalls a time when Mason showed up just in the nick of time.
“I had been invited to do a James Webb launch party with 4-H,” Burns recalled. “This group was probably 30 to 40 adults and children. Because he knew me and wanted to help me out, Mason came and organized all his peers in the group. They set everything up for me and took it all down. They ran all the experiment stations. Mason just put everyone where they needed to be. His leadership skills are amazing.”
And he doesn’t just display those skills at the library. Mason, a sophomore at Chestnut Ridge Academy, is in the 4-H Honor Club, participates in the All-Star State Program and has served as a 4-H Congressional Representative.
As a part of his 4-H duties, Mason worked as a team leader with 4-H camps where he and other volunteers initiated a project with the Boys and Girls Club to grow a community garden.
“They were trying to teach the kids of the bounty you can reap from growing a garden,” Nesbitt explained.
In addition to his many volunteer hours, Mason also took advantage of his platform through 4-H to address something he’s really passionate about — bullying.
“Mason has a strong conviction against bullying,” said Bledsoe. “I knew this but I saw it come out clearly when he entered a public speaking contest for 4-H last fall.”
Through his speech, Mason talked about some of the things he’d seen as a result of bullying, how it affected him and how much he wanted to help change that in schools.
“He doesn’t like to get in front of people to talk,” Bledsoe admitted. “But when he gave that speech you could have heard a pin drop. The content of the speech came straight from his heart. He feels so strongly that we need to be kind to others and understand that sometimes others really need help. He wants to help not just the people who are being bullied, but the people who are bullying. Yes, there’s some anger and frustration that comes with that, but the bottom line is he sees the need on both sides.”
To those who know Mason best — his parents, Andrea and Ray Keaton and Thomas Wells, his siblings, Alex, Tristan and Tyler, and the many recipients of his time and talents — his willingness to offer assistance and understanding to both sides of the bullying issue speaks to where his heart is.
“He’s a 15-year-old kid, but in many ways, he shows a strength of character beyond his years,” Bledsoe said. “From a teacher’s standpoint, he’s an absolutely wonderful young man. From a grandmother’s standpoint, he makes my heart so happy and proud. He inspires me.”
Roller agrees.
“He has a warm spirit,” she added. “Mason is a creative, gracious young man who we’re immensely proud of as a member of our library community.”
