When Mason Wells’ grandmother, Paulette Bledsoe, retired from teaching, she began volunteering at the Giles County Public Library and with the local 4-H chapter. She intended to use those two outlets to keep in touch with her students and stay connected to her community.

Instead, a larger story took shape. As Mason accompanied his grandmother to each library or 4-H function, he got the opportunity to participate in new programs, make new friends and find his own ways to serve his community. Now, he’s become a valuable volunteer in his own right. 

IMG_1133 web.jpg

No matter the project or cause, Mason Wells is always ready and willing to volunteer his time to help out others wherever needed, exhibiting ‘a strength of character beyond his years.   Submitted

