Richland Teacher of the Year (grades 5-8) Matt Miller is known for the enthusiasm and excitement he brings to everything he does.
The middle school math teacher firmly believes that, “All students can be reached. Being the teacher that reaches them is something very special. I want to be like those teachers who reached me when I was distraught.
“I know my students are capable; I just have to find what methods can get them to realize the same capability.”
“Coach Miller brings excitement and energy into each and every one of his classes,” Richland Assistant Principal Scott Blair said. “He encourages students daily to do their best and he finds creative ways to challenge them.”
The math teacher received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education K-8 from Martin Methodist College, along with a History degree 9-12. He earned his master’s in administration and supervision from Middle Tennessee State University.
Education is a family affair for Miller, who took inspiration for his profession from his father.
“My dad was an educator for 30-plus years, serving as a teacher and coach as well as in many administrative positions. His dedication and love for the profession created a dream for me. I wanted to do what he did. I wanted to make a difference in my community through education.”
That passion for making a difference is readily apparent to his fellow teachers.
“Coach Miller is always willing to jump in and help, both students and colleagues, in any possible way. He is always encouraging his students and players to do their best. I’m proud to have him on my team,” colleague Emily Kirkpatrick shared.
Miller devotes his time to the youth of Richland School both in and out of the classroom.
“Matt also dedicates countless hours with our athletic programs,” Blair added. “He truly cares for our student-athletes and helps to facilitate multiple ways for them to be successful both on and off the court. Matt and his family are blessings to Richland School.”
Miller and wife Leslie call Lynnville home and have two children, Hollis and Hudsyn. In his free time, he enjoys playing golf, basketball and soccer, as well as watching college football, basketball and other sporting events. He also enjoys playing board games and video games with his family.
“Matt Miller has been a fabulous addition to the Raider family,” Principal Micah Landers said. “He has a very big personality and he is so enthusiastic about his job and his school. He is passionate about math and his energy in the classroom is infectious. Mr. Miller is involved in athletics across our campus both as a faculty member and a parent. We are extremely glad to have him as a member of the family.”
