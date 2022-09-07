Giles County High School senior Matthew Grissom is known for his ability to recognize and care for those in need. He proved that earlier this summer when he and some friends, returning from a Renaissance fair in Nashville, witnessed an accident involving a motorcycle rider.
“Matthew stopped and did what he could to help until EMS arrived,” explained nominator Connie Johnson. “Not many teenagers would do something like that.”
Maybe not so unusual, however, given the path that Grissom has chosen. The son of Darrell and Stephanie Grissom, he will graduate in 2023 after choosing to follow the Health Science and Honors path. His favorite classes all have to do with health care, and he is a four-year member of HOSA, Health Occupation Students of America.
He worked at AHC Meadowbrook in the housekeeping department during the summer and thoroughly enjoyed working, helping, interacting and visiting with the patients.
“The patients and his co-workers have commented on how much that they miss him,” mom Stephanie Grissom shared. “He still visits his grandmother Joan Walls, who is there temporarily.
“With band camp and the start of his senior year, he wanted to concentrate on band season with football games and competitions and just enjoy his last year in high school.”
With the intent to pursue a career in the health care field, Grissom plans to dual enroll at TCAT this fall to acquire his Certified Nursing Assistant certification, and then attend UT Southern in the fall of 2023 to complete his BSN in Nursing.
“He wants to either work in an adolescent psychiatric hospital or to join the Navy as a Corpsman,” his mom explained.
Grissom also has a creative side and is a member of the GCHS Marching Band, playing the baritone. He has been in the band his entire high school career and has received recognition for Most to Volunteer and Most Improved.
He also enjoys voice acting, writing and
“Matthew has been involved at STAAR Theatre for the past 10 years, acting in over a dozen plays, and working backstage with props, make-up, costumes, spotlighting and operating the curtain,” his mom said.
“He is trying to write some children’s books and has been working on a novel. If you were to ask any of his teachers, they would all agree he is very talented when it comes to writing.”
In his free time, Grissom loves playing video games, reading and playing Dungeons and Dragons at the library. He also enjoys playing with and caring for his two chihuahuas, Bandit and Little G.
His mom describes him as “one of the most articulate, artistic, humble and authentic” people you will ever meet.
“He had been growing his hair long over the past several years and, earlier this year, cut it short and donated 13 inches to Locks for Love for wigs to be made for children,” she added.
“He has a great heart and genuinely cares about others,” Johnson concluded.
