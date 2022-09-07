Giles County High School senior Matthew Grissom is known for his ability to recognize and care for those in need. He proved that earlier this summer when he and some friends, returning from a Renaissance fair in Nashville, witnessed an accident involving a motorcycle rider. 

“Matthew stopped and did what he could to help until EMS arrived,” explained nominator Connie Johnson. “Not many teenagers would do something like that.”

