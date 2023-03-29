This week’s Citizen Spotlight is a man who’s heart is closest to nature, family and his God. Matthew Moore is known for being a man of service to others in need and to his community.
“Matt is kind and caring to everyone he meets,” friend Allison Neal said. “He looks for the good in everyone and is always willing to lend a helping hand.”
Married to veterinarian Dr. Sylvia Moore for 21 years, he received his bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering and nursery and landscape management from Tennessee Technological University. With his love of nature, farming seemed the perfect profession.
He is self-employed and is known for his sorghum production. In fact, he was honored with a third place award in the National Sweet Sorghum Producers and Processors Association Sorghum contest. He raises beef cattle and practices timber management, and has previously been active in green house growing and working with landscape providers.
He is also known for raising all kinds of vegetables, both traditionally as well as with hydroponics. That makes him a perfect fit as a volunteer with the Giles County Farmer’s Market.
“Not only does he sit on the Farmer’s Market committee, he also works hard on the Ag Park committee where he is also working on a community garden,” friend and fellow committee member Sadie Marchant said. “He gives so much to our community.”
He is also a member of the Pulaski Lions Club and its Southern Lawn and Garden Show committee.
Moore serves as a deacon at First Baptist Church, Pulaski where he also sings in the choir, teaches a Sunday school class, participates with mission trips and works with the church’s youth.
“The church youth love him, and he is always there in everything for the youth,” fellow church member Kelley Garrett said.
In his free time, Moore enjoys creating woodwork items.
“He is one of the best wood workers I know (scroll saw worker) — making puzzles, Christmas ornaments and wooden toys,” wife Sylvia shared.
“Matt has a giving nature, he has actually given the clothes off his back to someone in need,” she added. “He is always ready to help others and has a heart for service. He is a Godly man, continually seeking after God’s heart.”
