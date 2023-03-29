unnamed web.jpg

Citizen Matthew Moore is known as a man of service. A dedicated deacon at First Baptist Church, Pulaski, he’s always available to support the church youth.   Submitted

This week’s Citizen Spotlight is a man who’s heart is closest to nature, family and his God. Matthew Moore is known for being a man of service to others in need and to his community.

“Matt is kind and caring to everyone he meets,” friend Allison Neal said. “He looks for the good in everyone and is always willing to lend a helping hand.”

