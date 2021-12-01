Honoring someone like Citizen Meade Hopkins is not an easy task. But his dedication to his community and to the Bank of Frankewing speaks for itself. Now, after more than 50 years, he has decided to retire from the bank.
Hopkins’ retirement from the position of bank CEO will come at the end of this year.
“Since he is 86 years old, retirement looks a little different for him,” Bank of Frankewing Director of Marketing Hayley Holt explained. “He plans to farm and just enjoy his time. He is not retiring for any specific reason other than he decided he is ready.”
A Giles County native and Beech Hill High School grad, Hopkins served in the Korean Conflict and later earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Middle Tennessee State University. He then spent some time teaching mathematics at Boonshill High School.
In 1964, he began his banking career as a teller at Union Bank of Pulaski. Discovering a talent for banking, he joined the Bank of Frankewing as a loan officer in January 1968 and was quickly promoted to bank president. He was instrumental in the bank’s growth, taking its assets from $3 million to its current $400 million. During his tenure, he has witnessed the growth of the staff from three employees to 87. In 2011, Hopkins was recognized by the Tennessee Bankers Association as a “Leaders in Banking Excellence” recipient.
Hopkins has contributed to the community in other ways outside the bank. As a member of the Frankewing Lions Club for more than 40 years, he has participated in many of the club’s projects and was honored for his dedication with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.
He has also been an active member of the Giles County Quail Hunters Association, the Giles County Election Commission and the Industrial Development Board.
An equine devotee, he enjoys both watching and raising Tennessee Walking Horses and has, on at least one occasion, exhibited at the annual Tennessee Walking Horse Celebration in Shelbyville. His love for animals is almost as strong as his love of family and community.
Hopkins will continue to serve the bank even in retirement as a member of its Board of Directors.
“Everyone here in Frankewing and Pulaski is pretty speechless,” Holt said. “You couldn’t ask for a better leader by example. He may not be the most outspoken person in the room, but watching his dedication and hard work, you will feel proud to walk in his footsteps.”
The Bank of Frankewing will host a holiday open house to meet and greet with Hopkins Friday, Dec. 17, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Pulaski branch, 1671 W. College St. Everyone is welcome to attend for some holiday cheer and to wish Hopkins a happy retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.