Citizen Megan Morris is a wife, mother, entrepreneur and dedicated Christian who walks in Christianity in every aspect of her busy life. She works tirelessly with youngsters in the community while setting a good example for all.
“The children who are involved with cheer and tumbling are so lucky to have Megan,” LaShawn Smith said. “She lives her life through Christ; her family and business operate the same way.”
The United States All Star Federation-certified coach and 2004 graduate of Giles County High School has always been athletic, and was herself a softball player, tumbler and competitive cheerleader in her youth. As such, she has first-hand knowledge of the dedication and discipline that it takes to compete.
With that experience in mind, Morris decided to open Anointed Athletics in Pulaski where she passes on that passion and love of the sport daily to her tumbling and competitive cheer students. Under her tutelage, the organization’s cheerleading squads have excelled this season, winning first place multiple times and securing spots at the National event to be held in Biloxi, Miss., April 29-30.
“She not only teaches her students to excel in their performances but how to win and lose gracefully and with the right attitude,” Smith said.
Morris and husband of 18 years William, are parents to Rylei, Sammy and Abi. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, especially to historical sites, and hopes to travel to all 50 states. She also enjoys photography, graphic design and writing, and is a published author.
As an active member of Solid Rock Baptist Church, she is a youth leader and drives the church van to provide transportation to youngsters who otherwise might not be able to attend church.
“Megan is a great teacher and teaches with love and tolerance in everything that she does,” Smith concluded.
