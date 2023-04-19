246449227_3058571167717682_8968001524692173191_n web.jpg

At home with her family or at work with her students, Megan Morris strives to live her life with passion and purpose, instilling grace, dedication and discipline in her children and students.   Submitted

Citizen Megan Morris is a wife, mother, entrepreneur and dedicated Christian who walks in Christianity in every aspect of her busy life. She works tirelessly with youngsters in the community while setting a good example for all.

“The children who are involved with cheer and tumbling are so lucky to have Megan,” LaShawn Smith said. “She lives her life through Christ; her family and business operate the same way.”  

332783852_225082863312139_3848401743332475769_n web.jpg

Submitted

