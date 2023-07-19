Elkton School 5-8 Teacher of the Year Melissa Burgess puts her numerous talents to good use, whether she’s molding the next generation into good citizens or working on her latest craft project. Submitted
This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Melissa Burgess
- By Margaret Campbell, Staff Writer
-
- Updated
- 0
Margaret Campbell
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest
- PES Electric Rates to Increase in October
- Longtime Raider Baseball Skipper Steps Down
- Giles Senior Center Happenings
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Melissa Burgess
- Thousands Enjoy Blackberry Festival!
- STAAR Theatre’s ‘Newsies’ Production Wraps This Weekend
- State Senate Update: Legislation Combats Drug Use, Encourages Treatment
- Closet Will ‘Wrap Around Foster Families With the Love of Christ’
- Minor League Softball Awards Handed Out
- June 29, 2023, Court Docket
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.