Bridgeforth Middle School 2022 Teacher of the Year Mishi McCullom has a teaching philosophy that is straightforward and practiced daily. Providing every student who enters her classroom with motivation and consistency while meeting their needs is a priority for her each day. 

“It is important to me that my students know that they matter and that they are the heartbeat of Bridgeforth,” McCullom shared. “Speaking to each student every day is a must, as well as telling them goodbye.”

