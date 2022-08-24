Bridgeforth Middle School 2022 Teacher of the Year Mishi McCullom has a teaching philosophy that is straightforward and practiced daily. Providing every student who enters her classroom with motivation and consistency while meeting their needs is a priority for her each day.
“It is important to me that my students know that they matter and that they are the heartbeat of Bridgeforth,” McCullom shared. “Speaking to each student every day is a must, as well as telling them goodbye.”
The 1994 Giles County High graduate received her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Martin Methodist College with the Cum Laude distinction, and continued her education through the University of Phoenix, completing her master’s in Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment as a Magna Cum Laude graduate. The sixth grade science teacher has spent her 23-year career in the Giles County School System.
“She is one of the most hardworking teachers I know!” Bridgeforth Principal Lori Herd insisted. “She goes above and beyond in all of her duties; not only was she voted Teacher of the Year at BMS, she is a teacher leader, on the leadership team and science chair.”
The active teacher is also the Grade Level Chair, a member of the Safety Team and Teacher Advisory Committee, and is also a yearbook sponsor.
McCullom’s devotion to consistency in her classroom comes into play in the structure to be found there.
“My classroom environment is very structured,” McCullom explained. “Students always know my expectations and rules, so that science standards can be effectively taught, paced and learned. It is crucial that students see consistency on a daily basis.”
That doesn’t mean there’s no room for fun, however.
“Although sixth grade science standards are extremely rigorous, I make it a point to incorporate fun and dynamic activities to support my lessons while setting high expectations for my students,” McCullom said.
McCullom gauges her students’ success on gathered data.
“I expect my students as well as myself to be data driven,” she explained. “I have individual discussions with them about assessment results and we make goals to accomplish growth on each one.”
The Giles County native and Elkton resident is married to “wonderful husband” Ollie; their daughter Jasmine recently completed her first year at Austin Peay State University. The family is completed by fur baby Jet the Corgi.
In her free time, McCullom loves spending time with family, listening to music, watching movies, trying new foods and restaurants, traveling to the mountains, swimming, playing candy crush and playing with Jet.
“My Christian faith has kept me grounded with a positive outlook on each day,” she said.
McCullom developed a love for teaching at a young age.
“I had my first chalk board at the age of 5 and began teaching to my stuffed animals,” she said. “I loved watching the character Miss Beadle write on the chalkboard on Little House on the Prairie. I always knew that I wanted to teach children and make a difference.
“It became a passion. My mother’s strong work ethic and watching her help local children in need was an inspiration as well.”
That devotion is readily evident to Herd.
“She loves ALL of her students and proves it by reaching to the highest level in a safe and friendly environment,” Herd said. “She has been a cheerleader for many years and is definitely part of our strong foundation. I couldn’t be more proud to be her colleague AND friend!”
